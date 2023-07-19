GCC Exchange wins coveted People’s Exchange of the Year 2023 Award

GCC Exchange remains committed to raising the bar and setting new standards in the finance industry

Published: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 12:24 PM Last updated: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 12:27 PM

GCC Exchange, the fast-growing foreign exchange and remittance brand in the UAE is thrilled to announce that it has been honoured with the highly coveted People’s Exchange of the Year Award 2023 by AsiaOne magazine. This prestigious recognition showcases GCC Exchange's commitment to excellence and its outstanding contributions to the financial services industry.

The 20th edition of the Asia-Africa Business and Social Forum (AABSF) and the 11th edition of the World’s Greatest Brands & Leaders 2023 Asia & GCC Awards and Summit took place on July 10, at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Business Bay.

The People’s Exchange of the Year Award is an esteemed accolade that celebrates the best brand favoured by a growing number of customers in a particular industry. GCC Exchange stood out among its peers for its remarkable achievements, innovative solutions, and unwavering dedication to providing exceptional products/services to its valued customers.

"We are immensely proud and honoured to receive the People’s Exchange of the Year Award 2023," said Rajesh Himmatlal, managing director at GCC Exchange. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work, passion, and expertise of our entire team. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest quality of products and services and exceeding customer expectations in every aspect of our business. We promise to work harder to remain the top choice of our customers and stakeholders. Let our team spirit foster responsibility, integrity, and more success in the future."

GCC Exchange's relentless pursuit of excellence has enabled it to carve a niche in the financial services industry. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, taking a customer-centric approach, and nurturing a highly skilled workforce, GCC Exchange has consistently delivered outstanding results, making a significant impact on the financial industry.

"We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to AsiaOne magazine for recognising our efforts," added Yash Rajesh, general manager at GCC Exchange. "We also want to express our sincere appreciation to our loyal customers and partners for their trust and unwavering support. This award belongs to each and every member of our team and the entire GCC Exchange community. This recognition is another milestone and a source of motivation to advance in the market. There is still a lot left to achieve. We hope this is just the beginning of what is in store for us."

GCC Exchange remains committed to raising the bar and setting new standards in the finance industry. The company's vision for the future includes further innovations, expansion of its service offerings, and continued focus on delivering excellence in every interaction.

More than 350 companies attended the event, with the participation of business owners, ministers, parliamentarians, ambassadors, and celebrities from different countries. The AsiaOne Awards is conducted annually to recognise the greatest brands and leaders in Asia, The Americas, and Africa in a number of industries.

For more information log on to www.gccexchange.com.

Follow the link https://gccexchange.com/appdownload to download the GCC Exchange Mobile App from Google Play or App Store.