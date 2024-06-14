GCC Cinema World embraces foreign films: Korean blockbuster 'Exhuma' premieres in the UAE

Published: Fri 14 Jun 2024, 4:05 PM

In an event highlighting the growing influence of foreign cinema in the GCC, The Plot Pictures hosted the premiere of the Korean blockbuster 'Exhuma' at Reel Cinemas, Dubai Mall. This release marks an opportunity for a broader audience to experience more Korean films in the region.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Kim Yong-hwa, 'Exhuma' stars prominent actors Choi Min Sik (Oldboy Yoo Hai-Jin (King and the Crown), and Lee Do-Hyun (Youth of May). The film, already a top-grossing title in Korea, was released across the GCC on June 13.

The premiere night was graced by distinguished guests, including representatives from the Embassy Of The Republic Of Korea, Korean National Tourism Organization, the Korean Cultural Center Abu Dhabi, and members of Choego Community—a Korean club managed by Emirati youth in the UAE. Their presence highlighted the evening's cultural significance and the shared enthusiasm for Korean cinema.

The Plot Pictures: Commitment to Cultural Exchange

The enthusiastic reception of 'Exhuma' at its GCC premiere is a testament to the region's growing support for diverse cinematic offerings. The Plot Pictures MENA has made a strategic entry into the market, aiming to enhance the regional cinematic landscape by introducing a mix of local and global narratives. Pratixa Shah, co-founder, The Plot Pictures, expressed, "We at The Plot Pictures aim to support hyperlocal stories and bring them to the region to where they truly resonate. With 'Exhuma,' we followed this principle and are eagerly looking forward to its Eid-week release across multiple markets in the GCC." A Step Forward for Foreign Cinema in the GCC

The success of 'Exhuma' in the GCC will play a crucial role in determining the future demand for foreign films in the region. This premiere not only signifies a significant step in cultural exchange but also in promoting cinematic diversity. It fosters a deeper appreciation for global storytelling and sets the stage for the introduction of more foreign language films in the commercially booming MENAT region.