Reckitt Middle East brought together more than 300 pharmacists from six GCC countries for a CME-accredited scientific meeting at Dubai's Museum of the Future, creating a platform for scientific knowledge exchange, professional development and healthcare innovation. The event welcomed representatives from more than 10 leading pharmacy chains across the region and featured talks by three expert speakers, including educational content and soft skills development designed to enhance patient support. Held under Reckitt's purpose of "Better Health in More Hands Every Day", the meeting brought together healthcare professionals committed to advancing patient care through science and education.

At the heart of the meeting was a focus on the science behind Gaviscon, highlighting its unique alginate-based formulation and raft-forming mode of action. Unlike conventional acid-suppressing therapies, Gaviscon forms a protective barrier, or "raft", above stomach contents to help prevent reflux and provide fast, effective relief. This distinct mechanism has made Gaviscon a trusted choice for healthcare professionals and patients worldwide.

The scientific programme also featured expert-led discussions on the evidence-based management of sore throat, highlighting the important role pharmacists play in supporting patients with common everyday health concerns. Sessions explored current clinical approaches to sore throat assessment and symptom management while showcasing the heritage and expertise of Strepsils in providing targeted sore throat relief. The discussions reinforced the value of empowering pharmacists with practical, science-based solutions that can help improve patient outcomes.

By combining clinical education with professional development, the meeting aimed to equip pharmacists with the knowledge and confidence needed to support more meaningful patient interactions and better healthcare outcomes.

The programme underscored Reckitt's commitment to continuous professional development and the translation of scientific learning into everyday pharmacy practice.

A standout moment of the event was the celebration of a Guinness World Records™ achievement for the largest 3D-printed sculpture of a human organ, creating a powerful and memorable link between science, healthcare awareness and innovation. The milestone underscored Reckitt's commitment to finding engaging ways to bring healthcare conversations to life and strengthen awareness around digestive health.

By bringing together healthcare professionals from across the GCC, Reckitt reinforced its commitment to advancing scientific education, fostering meaningful partnerships and equipping pharmacists with the knowledge and confidence to support better patient care, while celebrating the unique heritage and science behind Gaviscon's raft-forming technology.