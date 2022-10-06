Gates Hub participates in the largest fintech event in Dubai

Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 4:49 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 4:52 PM

After tremendous success with its prominent presence in the market, Gates Hub is thrilled to participate in the largest fintech event in Dubai, FinTech Surge 2022 from October 10-13 at Dubai World Centre.

FinTech Surge 2022 agenda is packed and will highlight the latest tech innovations, products, and regulations that will lead to the transformation of the Banking and Financial services sectors. It is the ultimate fintech networking event, attended by some of the sector’s leading dignitaries

This year, Gates Hub will participate in FinTech Surge with an exhibition of its portfolio showcasing its latest projects. Gates Hub is a smart gateway offering crypto and fintech solutions, and providing a new entry point into the future of technology and development. Along with its projects, Gates Hub will highlight its products and solutions, including a non-custodial crypto payment gateway with a fully integrated CRM system and the defi crypto fully automated dashboard used by users to monitor their crypto assets growth with all business workflows, in addition to reporting and KPIs integrated admin dashboard.

Salah Gomaa, founding partner and CEO at Gates Hub said: “We’re extremely proud to provide our fintech and crypto solutions to the Middle East and Africa. Through building strong partnerships in the region, we aim to continue our expansion and taking part in the largest event, FinTech surge 2022 is an opportunity to share our innovations and solutions to lead businesses into the future”. He added, “Our objective at Gates Hub is to lead the Middle East and Africa’s ever-growing market by providing effortless access to digital businesses and financial opportunities through consistency and quality”.

As a decentralised enterprise, Gates Hub will take this opportunity to showcase its products and projects to expand and attract more users to the space. The team takes pride in being part of this historical event.

Part of the world’s largest tech show — GITEX GLOBAL is the largest and most inclusive tech show in the global digital economy. Uniting seven communities in one awe-inspiring ecosystem in Dubai: tech enterprises, governments, startups, and investors. The show will be featuring 4000+ companies, 700+ startups, 1000+ speakers and 100,000 visitors from 170+ countries. The show will offer a comprehensive showcase of metaverse, web 3.0, sustainability, quantum computing, 5G, cloud, blockchain, AI, and future mobility, among more.

Gates Hub’s booth will be at FinTech Surge, Za’abeel hall 4, stand Z4-J100, at Dubai World Trade Centre. Visit to learn how they combine integral business and industry insight with digital solutions to serve you better.