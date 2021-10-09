Gastronomic parade of flavours at Lulu World food festival

With 10 exciting themes to whet the appetite of global residents and visitors, LuLu kicked off the World Food Festival Season two across its stores in the UAE, which will run until October 13. The 10-day festival was launched by Indian cinema actor Asif Ali and Emirati actor Hamza Hafed, along with LuLu regional director – Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafrah, Ajay Kumar P V and invited guests at LuLu Hypermarket Al Wahda Mall, Abu Dhabi. In Dubai region, Emirati influencer Khalid Al Ameri and actor Muhammad Al Hashmi were present during the festival launch, in the presence of LuLu Regional Director – Dubai, Thamban K P at LuLu Hypermarket Silicon Central Mall, Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Shoppers can expect to enjoy a wide range of cuisines and food products over the next 10 days with themes, such as ‘food on the road’ with best loved street food hits like shawarma, Indian chaat snacks, and much more. Besides top treats prepared by LuLu's amazing in-house chefs, there will also be contests and visits by celebrities to pump up the excitement. Home chefs and those who love cooking can also find many unique and useful ingredients in LuLu's aisles to make their cooking more flavourful and to try out new recipes.

Ashraf Ali M A, executive director at LuLu Group, said: "Good food is one of the great ways for us all to bond and also stay healthy. At LuLu, we take our ability to bring the world of good taste to customers very seriously and our bouquet of wonderful ingredients will surely bring good health and great tastes to our shoppers as they explore global cuisines. This festival reinforces our claim as the destination where the world comes to shop."

Apart from delightful cuisines and food specialities, there are huge discounts on globally sourced products for cupboard essentials and you can shop for these online as well by visiting www.luluhypermarket.com.