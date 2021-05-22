Galleria Al Maryah Island sees record footfall

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, the leading lifestyle destination in Abu Dhabi, welcomed a record number of guests over Eid Al Fitr, seeing an impressive 41 per cent uplift in footfalls over the long weekend.

Despite the ongoing Covid-19 situation and capacity restrictions, the mall recorded its highest footfall on record demonstrating the community’s confidence in The Galleria as their preferred safe shopping destination. In anticipation of this increased traffic, The Galleria increased security presence to ensure social distancing measures were enforced, and continued with the strict cleaning and sanitisation regimes.