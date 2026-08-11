Galgotias University launches future-ready BTech and BBA Programmes with Accenture LearnVantage

Galgotias University has entered into a strategic industry-academia collaboration with Accenture LearnVantage to launch industry-integrated undergraduate programmes focused on technology, business and professional skills for an AI-driven workplace.

The collaboration will introduce specialised BTech and BBA programmes and establish an Accenture Centre of Advanced Studies on the university campus. The initiative aims to strengthen the link between academic learning and evolving industry requirements by providing students with exposure to emerging technologies, industry practices and experiential learning.

The programme portfolio comprises BTech in Computer Science with AI, offering four specialisations: Cloud and AI, Full Stack Development with AI, Data Science, and AI and Machine Learning, along with Design Engineering. It also includes BBA Integrated with AI, with two specialisations: AI-Integrated General Management and AI-Powered Sales and Marketing.

Students will receive a combination of academic instruction and industry-led learning, including hands-on projects, virtual labs, industry expert interactions, assessments and certifications alongside their Galgotias University degree upon successful completion. The curriculum is designed to help students apply classroom concepts to real-world business and technology challenges.

The collaboration also incorporates career-readiness initiatives covering professional skills, workplace communication, industry mentoring, interview preparation and placement support. These interventions are intended to help students develop the technical and professional capabilities needed to transition from higher education to employment.

Dr Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said: "The partnership would integrate academic rigour with industry relevance and give students access to contemporary learning experiences, emerging technologies and professional development opportunities."

Anurag Bansal, managing director, Accenture LearnVantage, Asia Oceania, said: "AI is transforming industries and increasing demand for graduates with both domain expertise and AI fluency." He added that the programmes aim to bring industry-relevant learning into engineering and management education and help students apply their skills in the workplace.

The collaboration reflects the growing focus among higher education institutions and industry partners on developing graduates equipped with technology, business and workplace skills aligned with the changing employment landscape.

For more information on programme structure, eligibility and admissions, visit the programme website.