Galaxy Realty expands into Dubai with landmark project: Jardin Astral by Galaxy

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 2:39 PM

Galaxy Realty, a renowned name in Indian luxury real estate with a legacy spanning over three decades, is making its grand entry into the dynamic Dubai market. Known for its excellence in South India and Kerala, Galaxy Realty is set to redefine urban luxury living in the UAE with the launch of its newest residential project, Jardin Astral by Galaxy.

Galaxy Realty has earned a reputation for delivering unparalleled luxury experiences, boasting a portfolio of 22 distinguished projects, including 16 successful deliveries and six upcoming developments. With over 1,500,000 square feet of luxury living space and 900+ satisfied clients, Galaxy Realty stands as a leader in the industry, driven by the visionary leadership of PM Kunhamad.

Jardin Astral by Galaxy marks Galaxy Realty's debut in Dubai, strategically located in the prestigious Jumeirah Garden City. This luxe, garden-facing designer apartment complex features 46 exclusive homes, offering residents the perfect blend of vibrant downtown life and serene, green, walkable surroundings. Scheduled for completion by Q3 2026, this residential project features sophisticated 1 and 2-bedroom apartments, offering world-class amenities and modern architectural elegance. With prices starting from Dh1.65 million and a flexible payment plan of 60-40, Jardin Astral is poised to make luxury living both accessible and convenient. Finely balanced between the energy of the city and the tranquillity of a calm community, Jardin Astral ensures a sophisticated living experience just under fifteen minutes from all that matters in Dubai. "We believe that a home is more than just a space - it's an experience," said Zinekhar Ahmed, executive director of Galaxy Realty. "Our commitment to exceptional quality and attention to detail is at the heart of everything we do. With Jardin Astral by Galaxy, we're creating a living experience that fosters connections, sparks memories, and becomes a part of our customers' stories."

Jenzeer Ahmed, CEO of Galaxy Realty, added: "We're redefining real estate development with a relentless pursuit of honesty, integrity, and quality. For us, it's not just about building structures - it's about creating living experiences that bring joy and connection to those who inhabit them. Integrity is our foundation, and excellence is our benchmark."