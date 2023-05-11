G by Gulsheen Kaur now in UAE

Published: Thu 11 May 2023, 12:58 PM

Make a statement with stunning designer clothing collection by Gulsheen Kaur featuring exquisite cut dana, sequin, thread, and pearl patch work. G is a brand which features modest fashion for wedding, resort and club wear and extravagantly embellished evening wear luxury clothing.

Designer G by Gulsheen Kaur, delivers her made to order designs where customers are able to share design inspirations, ideas and the G team works to create the dream look. G also has a ready to wear line where consumers are able to choose a design from the collection and place an order to fit.

A vast variety of cutwork, sequence, thread works even zardozi threads, and semi precious stones placed beautifully to enhance the look and feel of your graceful appearance can be seen through the collections of both men’s and women’s wear. The designer brand has helped curate designs for Oscars and Golden Globes in LA and has two stores in Dada Jungi House, Shahpur Jat featuring men’s and women’s wear luxury clothing.

Kaur has had her formal education from USA in design and works with a lot of sustainable fashion ideas. Her goal for this year is to launch her website and dedicate a portion of her sale to providing fresh water around the world by building hand wells in areas where kids, families and people on earth are not blessed with the rain gods.

G affirms that fashion has the power to change lives, and this has already been proven by social media. G also believes that luxury fashion has the power to build communities, unions and even bring a lot of new hope and positive impact on a political level. G wishes to shake trading hands with a lot more stores around the UAE and spread the availability even higher.