FVC and X2O Media announce strategic partnership to drive next-gen hybrid communication solutions across MEA

FVC, a leading unified communications, collaboration, audio-visual (AV), infrastructure, and cybersecurity solutions provider across the Middle East and Africa, has announced a new strategic partnership with X2O Media, a global innovator in visual communication and immersive hybrid collaboration technologies.

This partnership aims to synergise FVC’s deep regional expertise and robust distribution network with X2O Media’s cutting-edge X2O oneroom hybrid learning environment and unified visual communication solutions. Together, the companies will empower enterprises, educational institutions, and public-sector organisations throughout MEA to:

Deploy engaging, immersive hybrid learning and meeting environments powered by X2O oneroom.

Enhance workforce collaboration and internal communications through unified visual communications, dynamic messaging, and digital signage capabilities.

Leverage FVC’s established regional presence — built on more than 25 years of excellence and supported by a 150+ professional team across 50+ countries to ensure seamless deployment, support, and service delivery.

"FVC’s deep market reach across MEA and its dedication to high-touch partner service make them the ideal distributor for our immersive X2O oneroom experience and unified visual communications suite. The region is seeing rapid growth in digital transformation. By bringing oneroom here, we’re enabling businesses and educators to deliver impactful training and collaboration experiences while addressing the growing demand for accessible, high-quality hybrid learning," said Rob Brinklow, director of sales, EMEA & APAC, X2O Media.

"We are excited to introduce X2O Media’s world-class collaboration and digital communication technologies to our regional partners and enterprise clients," remarked FVC managing director, Parag. "This collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver tailor-made, future-ready solutions that drive engagement, elevate experiences, and solve real business challenges."

FVC enables access to broad installation, training, and support capabilities across MEA, accelerating adoption of X2O Media technologies in diverse verticals such as corporate, education, life sciences, and government. Clients further benefit from advanced visual communication platforms that blend immersive hybrid environments with real-time collaboration and centralised content delivery.