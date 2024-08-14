Future Health GCC launches advanced cord blood banking facility in Dubai

VITACARE can be conveniently purchased online and is pre-underwritten for individuals up to 65 years of age, making it ideal for the elderly and retirees
Future Health GCC has unveiled its state-of-the-art cord blood banking facility in Dubai Healthcare City, marking a significant advancement in healthcare options for families across the region. This groundbreaking facility offers parents the invaluable opportunity to store their newborn’s umbilical cord blood, a resource that could potentially be used to treat a range of serious health conditions in the future.
Cord blood collection is performed immediately after birth from the umbilical cord and placenta, ensuring a safe and non-invasive process with no risk to either mother or baby. The cord blood is rich in stem cells, which hold the potential to treat various diseases, including certain cancers and blood disorders. Unlike traditional stem cell sources, cord blood is easier to collect and store, providing families with a practical and effective way to safeguard their children’s future health.
As part of the globally recognised Future Health Group, which has been serving the UAE for over a decade, Future Health GCC’s new facility in Dubai is equipped with the latest technology to ensure the highest standards of storage and safety. This launch represents a crucial milestone in the region’s healthcare landscape, offering families a vital resource for future medical needs.
"We are thrilled to offer this innovative service to families in the UAE," said Ahmad Al Ahmad, CEO of Future Health GCC. "In addition to storing cord blood, we are introducing new technology to store exosomes derived from cord blood, expanding treatment possibilities for the future."
The opening of Future Health GCC’s facility not only enhances healthcare options for families but also paves the way for new possibilities in medical research and treatment development throughout the region.
For more information, please visit www.futurehealthbiobank.com/ae-en
