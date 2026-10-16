Future Health GCC expands Dubai laboratory infrastructure

Future Health GCC, a stem cell and cord blood banking provider in the region, has announced the expansion of its laboratory and clean room infrastructure in Dubai as part of its plans to develop capabilities in regenerative medicine and cellular technologies.

The expansion marks a step in the company's growth beyond traditional stem cell banking, with Future Health GCC investing in laboratory infrastructure and technical capabilities as part of its plans for cellular manufacturing and participation in clinical trials in collaboration with hospitals.

Commenting on the expansion, Ahmad Al Ahmad, CEO of Future Health GCC, said: "Regenerative medicine is entering a new era, and the UAE is well positioned to play a leading role in its advancement. This expansion reflects our ambition to build advanced cellular capabilities locally, support clinical trials with leading healthcare institutions, and contribute to the continued growth of regenerative medicine in the region."

The enhanced facility is being developed with specialised controlled environments for advanced cellular processing, with a particular focus on mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs).

As part of its plans, Future Health GCC aims to collaborate with hospitals on clinical trials and with universities and academic institutions on stem cell research, subject to the relevant regulatory, ethical and institutional approvals.

Building on its experience in stem cell banking, processing and cryogenic storage, Future Health GCC is continuing to invest in technical expertise and quality systems as it expands its capabilities in regenerative medicine.

The expansion comes as the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a regional hub for biotechnology, life sciences, clinical research and advanced healthcare innovation.

Future Health GCC sees potential for greater collaboration between specialised laboratories, hospitals, universities and research institutions to strengthen the local ecosystem for regenerative medicine and cellular science.

Any future activities involving cellular manufacturing or clinical trials will be undertaken subject to the applicable regulatory approvals and requirements in the UAE.

Future Health GCC remains committed to maintaining high standards of quality, safety and regulatory compliance while contributing to the continued development of regenerative medicine in the region.