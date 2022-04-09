FUSO showcases new class of heavyweights

Published: Sat 9 Apr 2022, 9:50 AM Last updated: Sat 9 Apr 2022, 10:11 AM

Al Habtoor Motors, official distributor of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC) in the UAE, has launched new highly efficient, versatile and safe range of FUSO Canters. The range features advanced technologies designed to deliver the lowest cost of ownership for a light-duty truck and excellent fuel economy.

After the successful launch of the FUSO Canter in Euro V emission norm in December 2020, the next outstanding technological feature is being launched in the UAE: the DUONIC automated manual transmission. For the first time, the FUSO Canter will feature this technology in the UAE.

In addition to lower fuel consumption, the direct-shift transmission, well known from its use in passenger cars, causes less wear to auxiliary equipment, reduces the burden on the driver, particularly on short trips, and combines the convenience benefits of an automatic transmission with the economy of a manual transmission.

The Canter Euro V 6.5-ton GVW product is expanded with an additional wheelbase of 4,300mm which has a chassis loading span of 5,500mm. Canter 6.5-ton GVW model is powered with a maximum output of 150ps, which is the best in class offered in this weight segment.