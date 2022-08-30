Furniture on Rent, A New Way of Living, A New Way of Saving - Cityfurnish
What if we told you there was a simple method to make better furniture purchases without sacrificing quality, design, or budget?
What would you reply if we said that the solution was to rent furniture?
Furniture rental has grown in popularity in recent years, particularly among younger folks who want a more flexible lifestyle. Even Ikea has just begun considering the leasing option, with the goal of shifting to a circular economic model by 2030. Not only is taking furniture on rent a more economical option for swiftly outfitting a house, but it also provides consumers with a lot more freedom.
We rent our houses and automobiles, and we pay for our Prime, Hotstar, or Netflix subscriptions on a monthly basis. Why are we not taking furniture on rent? After all, spending thousands of rupees on a couch makes little sense if you don't even know where you will be living in the next five years.
The definition of home is evolving. The house of 2022 has become a crammed workplace, an impromptu school, a hesitant home gym, and an unexpected restaurant, all at the same time. And in this day and age of improvised living, rental furniture may be the only option we can commit to.
Renting furnishings has emerged as a feasible and more environmentally friendly — solution to the world. Say hello to comfortable living with no commitments—the mantra of Cityfurnish, the luxury furniture rental company that allows you binge watch Netflix on that plush couch you've always wanted until you choose to keep it, return it, or switch it out for that modern home sofa you've always wanted.
About Cityfurnish
Cityfurnish is the leading furniture & appliance rental brand in India. It delivers an unusual variety of furniture and decor options to your door. Their furniture is inspired by the urban Indian and how they live in their houses. The company offers furniture of various styles, designs, materials, and even eras, for you to rent at reasonable prices, with no hassle at all.
Since its founding, the company has grown to become the market's most diverse rental player, with items ranging from furniture and decor to appliances and even exercise equipment. Cityfurnish offers home appliances and furniture on rent in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad and Hyderabad Aside from furniture rental services, the company is expanding its footprint in the furniture markets.
After growing its business to 7+ cities and establishing a new trend for rental furniture and home appliances, the brand broadened its services by launching Zior, a new online furniture purchasing company that allows you to not only buy new furniture online but also have it customized.
If you're not yet convinced, here are significant reasons which will tell you why renting furniture is the new way of living and how it's the most cost-effective lifestyle!
Rent Furniture to Save Money
Moving companies spend thousands of dollars furnishing a new house. Renting furniture might help you save hundreds of rupees.
A few furniture rental firms, notably Cityfurnish, offer monthly packages beginning at Rs 1500. This means you may get furniture sets or bundles for extremely low monthly payments.
And if you move again or once you think the furniture has fulfilled its purpose, you may simply return the products you leased.
Style Your Space However You Want
Finding products that will meet your evolving style is one of the most difficult things about decorating a new room. Renting furniture allows you to modify your look as frequently as you like.
Our team selects new collections seasonally, keeping in mind current and evolving design trends.
Sustainability & Flexibility
When you rent furniture, you are not only investing in things that you truly need, but you are also guaranteeing that these products have a longer lifespan. This reduces the demand for new items while making the most of the furnishings before they are recycled.
Furthermore, renting allows you to select which things you want & for however long you need them.
Save time, money, and energy by not having to assemble furniture. Cityfurnish delivers everything to your doorstep at no extra cost.
Are you ready to start? Explore our furniture and decor to see what renting furniture has to offer for your space.