Funtastic Family presents Musical Fashion Runway and UAE’s ICON – Season 3

The event commenced with a dazzling display of talent, leaving the audience mesmerised by the incredible performances

Published: Fri 28 Jul 2023, 5:57 PM

The much-awaited Musical Fashion Runway and UAE Icon — Season 3 has kicked off with a bang, promising to be even more captivating than its previous editions. The brainchild of the visionary duo Geetanjali and Bharat Arora, the founders of Funtastic Family, the spectacular platform aims to bring together diverse talents from all walks of life on one unified stage.

The event commenced with a dazzling display of talent, leaving the audience mesmerised by the incredible performances. The diverse array of talents on display included singing, dancing, instrumental performances, and acts that left everyone in awe. The esteemed jury panel consisted of accomplished personalities from various domains. Muge Okteen, a renowned singer, musician, and stage performer, lent her expertise alongside Bererk, a skilled dancer, choreographer, and organiser of Horizon Group.

Completing the panel was Ruby Mathur, a trained classical dancer, fashion instructor, and relationship counselor. “We believe in nurturing talent and providing a platform for everyone to showcase their passion, regardless of age or background. UAE Icon is a celebration of unity through talent, and we are thrilled to witness such remarkable performances,” said Geetanjali and Bharat Arora