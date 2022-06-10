Funtastic Family organises 'Mother and Child Fashion Show'

Published: Fri 10 Jun 2022, 11:40 AM Last updated: Fri 10 Jun 2022, 12:03 PM

The 'Mother and Child Fashion Show' season two was held at Crowne Plaza Deira, Dubai on May 21. It was especially organised for Mother's Day to thank and honour all moms and give them and their kids a unique experience together.

Funtastic Family is an ideal platform for complete family entertainment .The founders, Geetanjali Arora and Bharat Arora have had a vision to bring families and businesses together making it an ideal platform not only to showcase talents but socialising and networking at the same time. Funtastic family brings a plethora of activities and opportunities for everyone that help families to strengthen their family bonding and create beautiful memories together.

Mothers proudly walked the ramp with their children, showcasing designers collection by Priya Fashions, Purple Pleats By Pavani, Egoless Fashion ,Vinay Fashion, Lamora along with Morum Fashion, Charisma Trendz and Aaronic Atelier with the beautiful jewellery collection from Biyani Jewels. All the moms were honoured with tiaras and the title ‘World's Best Mom’, celebrating their accomplishments with pride.

This year, Funtastic family launched the 'Influential Mom Awards' that was designed to recognise all influential moms with a token of gratitude for the selfless love and support they give to their family. The proud moms were Alifia Kachwala, Inday Chinay (Chin Chin), Gowri Ramesh, Dr Eng Suaad Al Shamsi, Meera Seshadri, Winnie Mutaki, Sheela Thomas, Vishakha Verma, Kanchan Babbar and Dr Aleksandra Shumar.

The evening was graced by special guests like beauty icon, Debanjali Kamstra, Yaqoob Ali, Rita Nicolas, Misbauddin Mohammad and Barbie Nuki.