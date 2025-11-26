  • search in Khaleej Times
Fun City unveils four-hour triple deal takeover

A four-hour mega offer delivering 3x fun, 3x value, and unbeatable festive-season excitement across the UAE

Published: Wed 26 Nov 2025, 5:17 PM

Long weekend is just around the corner, and Fun City has just made it even more exciting with one of the most irresistible offers of the year. On 29 November 2025, from 8:00am to 12:00pm, families across the UAE can enjoy an exclusive four-hour deal packed with incredible value and non-stop fun.

For just Dh450, guests will receive Dh1,500 worth of value, including 116 play credits and three exciting toys—a rare find in today’s family entertainment landscape. No more hunting for the perfect family plan or settling for less. This limited-time offer brings families more play, more rewards, and more savings than ever.

Unbeatable value, available only for four hours

Fun City’s Triple Deal is available exclusively on November 29, and only during this tight four-hour window, making the offer truly unmissable. Between 8:00am and 12:00pm, visitors can grab this mega bundle at any Fun City, Fun Block, or Fun Works location across the UAE.

Parents can also purchase the package online at www.funcityarabia.com, enjoying the convenience of securing the deal without stepping into a store.

One of the biggest advantages of this offer is the flexibility: the 116 play credits are valid for six months, giving families ample time to enjoy multiple play sessions at their own pace. Whether you're planning weekend outings, winter fun, or seeking a seasonal gifting option, the Triple Deal ticks all the boxes.

Fun City: A trusted indoor family entertainment hub

A beloved household name, Fun City continues to offer high-quality, accessible indoor entertainment across the Middle East. With arcade games, thrilling rides, vibrant play zones, and immersive experiences, the brand caters to young children, growing teens, and parents seeking safe, engaging spaces for their families.

This Triple Deal underscores Fun City’s mission to create affordable, memorable family experiences. Whether you’re a young parent treating your little one or looking to create meaningful moments with your teens, this offer is designed to delight every age group.

With the holidays approaching, this limited-time promotion brings an extra layer of joy to the season. The inclusion of three toys alongside generous play credits makes it an ideal option for festive gifting, rewards, or simply adding more fun to the school break.

The countdown has begun. Whether you’re a Fun City regular or planning your very first visit, 29 November, between 8:00am and 12:00pm, is your chance to secure a deal that triples your fun and triples your value. Visit your nearest Fun City, Fun Block, or Fun Works location or hop online to claim this unbeatable offer before time runs out.