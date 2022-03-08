Fruits Valley expands its import operations in the UAE

Published: Tue 8 Mar 2022, 11:09 AM Last updated: Tue 8 Mar 2022, 11:11 AM

Fruits Valley Farmers Producer Company, a farmers collective, has begun importing fresh vegetables, fruits and spices into the UAE directly from various farms in Kerala and across other states of India.

At present, two containers of high-quality fresh ginger and coconut from Cochin are being brought to the Aweer fruits and vegetable market every week. Initially, the products are distributed through wholesale markets and soon be sold through retail outlets directly to consumers through existing online platforms like Noon, Amazon, Talabat, etc.

“Fresh, non-toxic agricultural produce purchased directly from farmers will be made available for the consumer without any intermediaries. As the tagline states 'where goodness grows', we want to bring goodness to everyone associated with the farmer's products," said Shaju Devasi, managing director of the subsidiary in the UAE.

Farm to Fork

The DNA of the company, as described by Renjith Joseph, chief operating officer of Fruits Valley Farmers is to ensure the quality of a fruit or vegetable. The company ensures the quality of the product right from the planting of the seeds by providing proper care, utilising trustworthy agricultural techniques and nurturing the journey of the unadulterated product directly from the field to the consumer. Training on producing safe food and the GAP (Good Agricultural Practices) Certification process will be introduced to the farmers to promote a safe food culture and the environment from the beginning.

Fruits Valley collects fresh fruits and vegetables through a community of almost a thousand farmers to bring them to the consumers as value-added products. The goal is to enable the farmers to make their products available directly at the market through the Farmers Producer Company by eliminating intermediaries to receive fair prices. The company is said to play a major role in increasing the income of the farmers in the coming years, to a whopping five lakhs per acre.