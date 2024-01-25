From pyramids to spirits - Bearcloud's unique perspective on ancient spiritual architecture
Bearcloud explores how ancient people used to connect with spirits and how the pyramids played significant roles in their rituals
Pyramids are present all over the world. India, America, Egypt, and other countries house some of the most profound pyramid structures. All this ancient architecture has one thing in common. They all represent a connection to the spiritual world.
To further explain the secrets of these structures, author Bearcloud has published a new book, ‘Native American Spiritual Secrets’. Bearcloud work takes readers on a journey back in time. It explores how ancient people used to connect with spirits and how the pyramids played significant roles in their rituals.
He also shows how they tapped into the energy of the Earth and stars. On the other hand, pyramids used to be their conduits, helping to maintain the connection.
More Than Stone Structures
The book claims that pyramids around the world are not mere structures; they are spiritual grounds where ancient people performed different rituals.
Around the world, these pyramids have different shapes, symbolising their value. Some are shaped like squares, and some like circles, but one thing is common in them. They all align with the position of stars as if serving as a link between the physical and the spiritual realms.
The Role of Shapes
Shapes play a big role in Bearcloud’s interpretation of ancient wisdom. He explains how shapes like triangles are not simple designs but carry deep spiritual meanings. The alignment with the stars and the shapes of the pyramids points to a unique interpretation of the pyramids. It implies they served as broadcasters or receivers to and from the spiritual realm.
Architecture as a Reflection of Beliefs
Bearcloud discusses why the ancients built these pyramids and other architectures. There must be a reason why they went through all this trouble.
He answers this question with a single word, ‘Belief,’ emphasising that the ancient civilisations reflected their beliefs in something greater. From pyramids to longhouses, each structure had a purpose and a story rooted in the culture’s spirituality.
Learning from Native American Wisdom
In the book, Bearcloud talks about the Red Road. It was a way of life for the Native Americans to strengthen their spiritual intelligence. He emphasises how understanding and following their way can teach us about life, nature, and spirituality.
Giving Due Respect to Everything
An interesting part of the book is everything has its unique spirit and voice. The book sheds light on how the ancient people respected everything as an individual. This form of respect wasn’t a mere show or belief. Bear’s accounts in the book show how they used to feel the energies of even inanimate objects.
Earth as a Teacher
In the book, Bearcloud shows how the Native Americans viewed Earth as a profound teacher. He implies in his book that every element in nature, from animals to weather patterns, holds lessons and insights. He shows that humanity can learn much from the Earth’s harmonious and minimal resistance functioning.
The Spiritual Significance of Animals
Bearcloud highlights in his book how the Native American culture values animals. According to Native Americans, each animal is a symbol with spiritual characteristics. They emphasise that one can learn certain characteristics from animals. For example, one can learn patience from the bear and hunting from the wolf or the eagle. Similarly, all animals carry significant lessons for humans to benefit from.
Integrating Past and Present
Bearcloud suggests that modern society can benefit by integrating ancient teachings. He shares that ancient people were carefree, close to nature, and more prepared to face life. We do not have to forgo our luxuries, but following their mindset yields significant benefits. As proof, he presents himself as a case study who lives by the teachings of the Native American people.
Conclusion
In Native American Spiritual Secrets, Bearcloud does more than tell old stories. He connects ancient wisdom with our lives today. His book invites us to learn about and appreciate our ancestors’ deep spiritual connections with the world around them.
Readers gain insights into the ancient spiritual connections and practices of different cultures through this book. It mainly brings the pyramids to attention, shedding light on their role in connecting our worlds and the hereafter!
In addition, Bearcloud is soon to be exhibited at the Burj Al Khalifa as a forthcoming artist in the UAE. This represents a momentous stride in his recognition within the artistic realm of the UAE and beyond.
If you are interested in exploring the ancient mysteries and spiritual secrets, then grab a copy of Native American Spiritual Secrets by Bearcloud today!
Disclaimer : "The views expressed by Jon Stojan are his own and do not reflect the newspaper's policy."