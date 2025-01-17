Frick India Ltd. and Mayekawa forge strategic partnership to revolutionise energy-efficient refrigeration in India

In a landmark step to strengthen India-Japan collaboration, Frick India Ltd. and Mayekawa, the renowned Japan-based compressor manufacturing company, have announced a strategic joint venture aimed at transforming energy-efficient refrigeration solutions in India. This partnership was formally launched during an elegant ceremony at ITC Maurya, New Delhi, marking a milestone in the industrial refrigeration and compressor manufacturing sectors.

Frick India, a leader in industrial refrigeration since 1962, and Mayekawa, a global powerhouse with nearly a century of expertise in compressor manufacturing, are combining forces to address the growing demand for energy-efficient refrigeration systems in India. This joint venture will cater to diverse industries, including food and cold chain logistics, process gas and biogas applications, and heat pumps. Furthermore, the partnership is firmly aligned with global sustainability goals, bringing environmentally conscious solutions to the forefront.

Speaking at the event, Shin Maekawa, president and CEO of Mayekawa MFG. Co. Limited, highlighted the tremendous potential of the Indian market. "Seven years ago, I envisioned uniting our companies, and today that vision is a reality. With India’s population of 1.4 billion driving demand for advanced cold storage and refrigeration solutions, this partnership is perfectly positioned to meet these needs and ensure our collective success."

The launch ceremony was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Takashi Ariyoshi, minister and deputy chief of mission, Japan Embassy. As the guest of honour, he lauded the enduring strength of India-Japan relations across politics, culture, and shared values. Drawing inspiration from a former Japanese prime minister’s words, he remarked: "Japan needs India to be strong to make Japan stronger." He also extended his congratulations to Frick India and Mayekawa for their forward-thinking initiative, which promises mutual growth for both nations.

Jasmohan Singh, chairman and managing director of Frick India, emphasised the significance of this collaboration. "Our partnership with one of the world’s leading screw compressor manufacturers, Mayekawa, will introduce cutting-edge technology to the Indian market. This venture is not just about business; it’s about integrating innovation to deliver high-quality compressors that save power and enhance efficiency. It is a reflection of the trust and synergy between our companies." As part of this collaboration, Satoshi Tsutsumi, director and senior executive officer of Mayekawa, announced plans to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Rajasthan. This facility, which will soon become operational, represents a significant expansion of business operations and underscores the companies’ commitment to supporting India’s growing industrial refrigeration needs. The joint venture between Frick India and Mayekawa marks a monumental leap toward sustainable industrial solutions in India. By leveraging Frick India’s extensive market knowledge and Mayekawa’s cutting-edge technology, the partnership is set to drive innovation, improve energy efficiency, and reduce environmental impact across various industries. This collaboration symbolises the power of partnership and shared vision, laying the foundation for a greener, more energy-efficient future in India. Together, Frick India and Mayekawa are poised to redefine the landscape of industrial refrigeration, championing sustainability and innovation in equal measure.

For more details visit: www.frickweb.com