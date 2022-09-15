Freshcraft launches innovative gadget for safer indoors in Dubai

Published: Thu 15 Sep 2022, 6:07 PM

Amid a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that cites atmospheric pollution among the greatest health hazards, a Kochi-based startup launched an intelligent safety device that guarantees quality indoor air and surface. Freshcraft Technologies unveiled ‘Tenshield’ at a function in Dubai, where the year-old company also released the logo and a video of the innovative product in the presence of senior industrialists and officials in the UAE.

The event also saw Freshcraft handing over its three versions of Tenshield to some of the startup’s first associated clients. Tenshield disperses plasma-mediated ions into the surroundings, thus creating a shield against various air and surface-borne illnesses. The product substantially neutralises all pathogens real-time, thereby improving indoor safety by significantly reducing particulate matter and other harmful organic compounds around.

Vineeth Kumar Mettayil, CEO at Freshcraft was present at the function, besides Dr Sohan Roy, founder Chairman-CEO at Aries Group of Companies, Vimal Manchanda, COO, Samvardhana Motherson Health Solution and Satheesh Nair, head of procurement (Middle East) at Amazon.

Mettayil said: “The need to control the alarming indoor pollution and its resultant health issues prompted us to launch Tenshield after the launch at Dusit Thani resort. Besides Tenshield Go, we have two other innovative products: Tenshield Atom for 3,000 cubic feet and Tenshield Sky for 10,000 cu ft.”

Manchanda said: “Freshcraft’s young team brimmed with not just energy, but determination to solve issues. “They were very sure about the qualities and standards needed. They have worked hard.”

Nair said: “The market doesn’t have many products that can actually protect the environment of our working facilities. Thus, this innovation can improve and ensure a safer working environment.”

Tenshield’s performance has been tested at various international labs, including Dubai Central Laboratory Department under Dubai Municipality; CB and CE Testing by Intertek Group, Hong Kong; CSIR- NPL, Delhi; and CSIR-NIPER (biocompatibility study).

Freshcraft, launched in September 2021 and incubated under Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), is headed by a group of socially-committed individuals who aim to provide a better life through advanced technologies. Associated with Motherson Group, which is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of components for the automotive industry, its devices are manufactured at their ISO 13485-certified plant.

The company, which is also registered at Maker Village, has applied for design patents for its technology and design, as the startup is being incubated under NECTAR, an autonomous body under the union government’s department of science and technology.

Freshcraft has received orders from across the globe. “The growing demand led us to extend our workspace and open offices in Dubai and the US,” said Mettayil. “We look forward to associating with key channel partners and distributors in the Middle East and Europe. Further, we are planning to widen our market into other countries and pitch in with a wide range of products.”

Initially formed as a voluntary group during the 2015 Chennai floods, Freshcraft went ahead with its services during the Kerala floods three years later.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.