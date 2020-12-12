FreshToHome attracts funding from Abu Dhabi Investment Office

FreshToHome, one of the world’s largest fully-integrated online brands in fresh fish and meat e-commerce, will receive incentives from the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) with the intent to boost the emirate’s Agriculture Technology (AgTech) capabilities.

FreshToHome will invest in next-generation aquaculture and agriculture solutions aimed at supporting food production in arid and desert climates.

The incentives from ADIO will enable research and technology development to expand existing capabilities in Abu Dhabi’s AgTech ecosystem and promote innovation in the AgTech sector to address global food security challenges.

Dr Tariq bin Hendi, director-general of ADIO, said: “FreshToHome is part of a thriving network of AgTech companies, farmers and other agriculture players in Abu Dhabi, where its expertise will contribute to the overall capabilities of the ecosystem, while benefiting from partnerships, opportunities and support to fuel its next stage of growth.”

Shan Kadavil, CEO and co-founder of FreshToHome, said: “We use cutting-edge research in AI and precision aquaculture for furthering food security in a sustainable manner while also giving better value to consumers, fishermen and farmers.

To this end, we intend to bring our US patent pending AI-powered virtual commodities exchange technology, our e-grocery platform and our nano-farm aquaculture technology to Abu Dhabi, enhancing food production and distribution for the region.”

FreshToHome had recently announced raising India’s largest Series C investment in consumer tech of $121 million, from prestigious investors including Investment Corporation of Dubai, Investcorp, Ascent Capital, Development Finance Corporation, the Allana Group and Iron Pillar.

Support from its existing Middle East-based investors significantly helped in aiding its expansion in the UAE, where it is already one of the top five e-grocers.