Freelander set for global brand launch in Abu Dhabi on September 29

Freelander, the British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand, will hold its global brand launch at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi on September 29, 2026, marking a major milestone in the brand’s international expansion. With the UAE as its first international market, the event will introduce Freelander and its first strategic nameplate, Freelander 8, to international audiences as the brand enters the next phase of its global journey.

The launch event follows Freelander’s announcement at the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed, where the brand confirmed the UAE as its first international market and outlined plans for its launch in Abu Dhabi. Freelander has since confirmed its UAE dealer partnerships with Al Tayer Motors for Dubai and the Northern Emirates and Premier Motors for Abu Dhabi, establishing its local dealer network ahead of the Global Brand Launch. With the Middle East as the first strategic stop on its broader global roadmap, Freelander is establishing a foundation in the region for further expansion into international markets.

The Middle East also provides an important setting for Freelander to demonstrate its capabilities across diverse real-world user scenarios. In preparation for its international expansion, Freelander has conducted regional road testing across desert, coastal and urban environments, helping verify vehicle performance, thermal management and all-terrain reliability under demanding local conditions.

At the centre of the global brand launch will be Freelander 8, the brand’s first strategic nameplate and a key expression of its three core product pillars: British craftsmanship, smart confidence and all-terrain freedom. Designed for the NEV era and diverse international markets, Freelander 8 brings together premium design, intelligent technology and all-terrain capability to address the evolving mobility needs of freedom seekers.

On September 29, the Global Brand Launch will offer international audiences a closer look at Freelander’s brand vision, global strategy and the international variant of Freelander 8. The event will mark a new phase in the brand’s international development, as Freelander establishes its presence in the UAE and advances towards wider global expansion.

As Freelander takes its next step onto the international stage, Abu Dhabi will mark the beginning of a broader global journey.