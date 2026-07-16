Freelander 8 reveals eight exterior colours and brings smarter daily mobility with SIVP

Freelander has unveiled the full exterior colour palette of the Freelander 8 and introduced Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP). The two highlights reveal how the brand combines expressive design, sophisticated paint technology and intelligent functions to create a premium all-terrain SUV for modern global users.

Originally born in 1997, Freelander has evolved from a successful nameplate into an independent global brand co-developed by Chery and Jaguar Land Rover. Jaguar Land Rover leads the design direction and British premium DNA, while Chery contributes advanced technology, global R&D resources and a top-tier supply chain. Positioned as a British premium intelligent all-terrain brand, Freelander is built around British unconventionality, contemporary premium, creative Intelligence and expressive character.

As the brand’s first strategic model, Freelander 8 is a mid-to-large SUV that embodies three core product pillars: British craftsmanship, smart confidence and all-terrain freedom.

Three first edition colours lead the palette

The colour design of Freelander 8 is shaped through the interaction of light, pigments and advanced finishing processes. Each colour has been developed to bring out different surfaces, proportions and design details under natural sunlight, urban illumination and changing outdoor environments.

Dancing silver (Satin) expresses precision and technological sophistication. Its cool metallic base develops subtle violet undertones under changing light, while the satin surface highlights the vehicle’s sculpted form. The finish uses PPG CeramiClear nano-ceramic 2K satin clear-coat technology, creating a dense protective layer with strong abrasion resistance, scratch resistance and hardness. Highly reflective aluminium flakes and red-violet interference pearlescent pigments add depth and delicate purple reflections.

Lucent lime (Satin) brings a brighter and more energetic personality. Inspired by the 570-nanometre wavelength, where the human eye is especially sensitive to yellow, the colour is crisp and vivid without the heaviness of gold or the intensity of orange. Nano-scale pigments, advanced resin-dispersion technology and highly reflective aluminium flakes enhance purity, transparency and a flowing metallic lustre.

Immersive purple draws inspiration from the final twilight glow over polar regions. Blue, white and red crystal pearlescent pigments create delicate colour travel across different viewing angles, while encapsulated mica and reflective aluminium flakes strengthen clarity, depth and the colour-shifting effect. The result balances calm sophistication with bold artistic expression.

In addition to the three first edition colours, Freelander 8 will also be offered in five gloss finishes: Dancing silver, boundless blue, brilliant bronze, daring black and uplifting white. Together, the eight-colour palette gives users a broader range of personal expression, from cool metallic tones and deep blue-green reflections to mineral-inspired bronze, pure black and luminous pearl white.

SIVP makes everyday parking more effortless

Beyond exterior expression, Freelander 8 also extends intelligent technology into daily mobility through SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking), available in selected international markets. Through a mobile application, users can remotely manage automated parking and vehicle-summon functions.

At hotels, shopping malls or business centres, the driver can leave the vehicle at a designated drop-off point. SIVP can then search for a suitable parking space, avoid obstacles and complete the parking process automatically. When the user is ready to leave, the vehicle can be summoned through the mobile application and directed to a designated pick-up point.

The function is particularly relevant to the Middle East, where extreme summer temperatures can make outdoor parking and vehicle access less comfortable. By reducing the time users spend outside while searching for or returning to their vehicle, SIVP is designed to improve convenience and comfort in real-world regional scenarios.

SIVP forms part of the wider Freelander 8 intelligent technology ecosystem. The vehicle’s intelligent cockpit is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295P automotive-grade chip, while SIVP extends intelligent interaction beyond the cabin and into everyday use. Together with the vehicle’s British design, premium interior and Intelligent All-Terrain System (i-ATS), it contributes to Freelander’s smart confidence experience.

Expressive design, practical intelligence

From the satin metallic precision of dancing silver and the vibrant energy of lucent lime to the gem-like depth of immersive purple, Freelander 8 uses colour to express multiple sides of its character. SIVP adds another layer to the ownership experience by translating intelligent innovation into practical daily convenience.

As Freelander prepares for its next stage of international expansion, including its planned introduction in the Middle East, Freelander 8 demonstrates how British craftsmanship, smart confidence and all-terrain freedom can be reshaped for a new generation of global users.