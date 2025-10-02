Freedom to game, power to win: ROG XBOX ALLY pre-orders begin in the UAE

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced the upcoming launch and pre-order availability of its new handheld gaming devices — ROG XBOX ALLY X (RC73XA) and ROG XBOX ALLY (RC73YA) in the UAE. Pre-orders begin on September 26, 2025, through authorised retail partners and the official ASUS UAE eShop website. The devices will be available in stores from October 16, 2025.The ROG XBOX ALLY X is priced at Dh 3,499, while the ROG XBOX ALLY will retail at Dh 2,299. Customers who pre-order through the ASUS UAE eShop will receive a personalised ROG 2-in-1 premium case as a complimentary bundle. ASUS is also offering 20 per cent off on extended warranty plans for the ROG ALLY series until November 30, 2025.

Both models run Windows, enabling compatibility with a wide range of gaming platforms and software. This allows users to access titles from any store or launcher, as well as install mods or productivity applications.

The device specifications include:

ROG XBOX ALLY: Built for all-round portability and performance, powered by an AMD Ryzen™ Z2 A processor (4 cores, 8 threads, 8 RDNA™ 2 GPU cores), 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 60Wh battery. Perfect for gamers who want mobility and value without compromise.

ROG XBOX ALLY X: The premium choice, designed for power users and marathon gamers. Featuring an AMD Ryzen™ AI Z2 Extreme processor (8 cores, 16 threads, 16 RDNA™ 3.5 GPU cores, NPU), 24GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and a larger 80Wh battery for all-day sessions.

The ROG XBOX ALLY X includes a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) to support upcoming AI-powered features, such as:

Automatic Super Resolution (Auto SR): Smarter upscaling for sharper visuals and smoother framerates.

AI Highlight Reels: Auto-capture of epic boss fights, victories, or clutch moments to instantly share with friends.

Co-developed with XBOX, the ALLY lineup ensures thousands of PC titles are handheld-optimised, offering smoother play, quicker startup times with advanced shader delivery, and intuitive controls right out of the box.