Free consultations in UAE on World Homeopathy Day

Published: Sat 2 Apr 2022, 1:44 PM Last updated: Sat 2 Apr 2022, 2:05 PM

Dr Samuel Hahnemann World Homeopathy Day is celebrated every year on April 10 to commemorate the birthday of Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann, founder of homeopathy and a German physician born on April 10, 1755, in Germany. Dr Hahnemann was a successful physician, a great scientist, and an eminent linguist.

He revolutionised the whole notion of health and healing by introducing the concept of treatment in a new way that was speedy, gentle, permanent, safe and reliable. He discovered homeopathy in 1796.

He emphasised the importance of hygiene, diet, isolation, nursing, etc., and successfully managed the epidemics of cholera and typhoid through homeopathy. Thus, homeopathy has become the longest established alternative medicine born in Europe.

On this Year of the 50th in the UAE, as a gesture of appreciation and with the aim of giving back to the society, on April 11, more than 40 clinics all over the UAE are offering free consultations. People can contact any of the participating clinics to book a free appointment.