Franzua Rudder on the blockchain revolution and its impact on Dubai

Published: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 11:22 AM

Blockchain technology is rapidly gaining popularity in Dubai and across the Emirates. From money transfers and financial exchanges to insurance, real estate or medical services, the possibilities are seemingly endless for this new, digital database. According to Finances Online, the size of the global blockchain market saw double-digit growth in 2020, with companies such as Bitcoin and Square leading the way in terms of bringing in revenue from the technology.

BikData is also leading the charge in the blockchain space, by being both scalable and sustainable while integrating their systems into businesses’ everyday practices. The company was founded by Ayman Kabalan and Franzua Rudder — a match made in blockchain heaven. Kabalan serves as BikData’s inventor and lead technologist. He spent 14 years focusing on developing businesses on a global scale. Rudder scaled businesses through 20 different countries, and has an extensive knowledge of blockchain. Together, the pair takes each client to higher levels of success with each transaction.

Typically, companies have to store large amounts of data, which puts them at major risk of a breach. With BikData’s innovation, the data is submerged under several layers of encryption, protecting from breaches while simultaneously allowing for a profit — the data can be mined for Ethereum and BikX.

Rudder said: “Companies can turn what they perceive as an expense into an asset and a revenue model with BikData, revolutionising the perception on how people perceive their own data. When we look at innovation and how the world is changing, BikData is instrumental in not just keeping companies afloat, but changing how they look at their entire business; we are generating revenue from something that doesn’t impact their operations.”

Through BikData, companies in Dubai and the UAE are able to use crypto tokens that are able to be traded, given to investors or used to pay employees. With the ability to work across multiple platforms — a technology that is unlike any other, BikData tailors each approach so that each client gets exactly what they need.

“We’re a fully interoperable and cross-platform integrated system, currently built to presently operate across four systems: Binance (BCS), Ethereum, Eos, and Cardano. The advantage of this is that each network provides different opportunities. No two companies will have the same experience or protocol, and BikData is unique in that we can bring a very a-la-carte approach to our clientele's business solutions,” Rudder added.

“We’re going through a technological revolution. We will have to shift to adapt to everything that’s going on in the world. STEM will be integral to that development, and we at BikData believe we can contribute to developing third world countries by working directly with companies in those regions. There, we can develop STEM programmes to empower the youth, helping bring forward the next generation of innovation,” he concluded.

