Fragrance World unveils Street Origins, a new collection redefining modern perfumery

Fragrance World has announced the launch of Street Origins, a contemporary fragrance collection inspired by urban life, individuality, and creativity.

Developed under the direction of Safeer Moidu, Joint CEO of Fragrance World, Street Origins introduces long-lasting, gender-neutral scents that merge originality, performance, and accessibility. The new line aims to bring authenticity back to a market often crowded by imitation.

Drawing inspiration from the rhythm and energy of global cities, Street Origins translates the pulse of urban culture into bold colours, graphic artwork, and collectible bottle designs. The collection spans two distinctive tiers:

Origins Range: 26 everyday signatures inspired by city moods

Icon Range: 14 limited-edition releases featuring statement finishes and exclusive sleeves

"Street Origins is a creative rebellion — a return to originality in a market that’s become too comfortable with imitation. We wanted to make fragrances that feel as real and expressive as the people wearing them — raw, bold, and built for everyday life," says Safeer Moidu, joint CEO of Fragrance World.

Beyond scent, Street Origins serves as a creative platform, championing collaborations across art, music, and design. Under Fragrance World’s innovation arm, French Avenue, the brand is working with renowned international perfumers including Jordi Fernández (Givaudan), Shinichiro Oba, Pascal Gaurin, and Jean-Christophe Hérault (IFF).

The new collection reinforces Fragrance World’s growing influence in shaping the narrative of Middle Eastern perfumery — one defined by artistry, experimentation, and storytelling.

The Street Origins collection is now available at www.shopfragranceworld.com