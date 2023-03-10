Four Seasons Resort Seychelles launches Eid special campaign

Published: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 5:15 PM Last updated: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 5:18 PM

Celebrate Eid ul-Fitr in style with the Four Seasons Resort Seychelles EidSpecial Offer. Starting on April 21, experience a memorable evening at Grand Bazaar dinner, set in a stunning location in the sand next to Kannel. Indulge in a delectable buffet and live station, featuring mouthwatering dishes prepared by talented chefs.

Be entertained by live belly dancers and Arabic music, while the little ones have fun with kids' activities throughout the day. Take a break from the festivities and relax at our Shisha lounge at Kannel. As a special amenity, the restaurant will be offering a complimentary dessert for every table.

Continue the celebrations on April 22 with a seafood night buffet at ZEZ restaurant, enhanced with Arabic flavours. Enjoy the freshest catch of the day and indulge in the wide selection of dishes carefully curated by the culinary team.

Experience the ultimate Eid celebration at the Four Seasons Resort Seychelles. Book your stay now and enjoy EID special offer, which includes luxurious accommodation and complimentary access to the fitness centre and tennis court.

Don't miss out on this special occasion. Book now to create unforgettable memories with your loved ones.

Four Seasons Resort Seychelles unveils newly renovated three-bedroom royal suite

With nature in mind, one of the only two suites with direct beach access sees the addition of new interiors, a private gym and outdoor dining and living pavilion lavished with generous lounge furniture.

Nestled below the dramatic granite hillside of southwest Mahé, yet with direct access to the turquoise waters of Petite Anse, the three bedroom royal suite at Four Seasons Resort Seychelles has re-launched after a renovation. Inspired by the Resort’s surrounding lush greenery and famous beach, the facelift and enhancements offer an elevated connection to Mother Nature, allowing guests to truly experience laidback island-style living.

Now the latest accommodation category is available to book, the three-level suite comprises three ensuite bedrooms connected to the main living areas via tropically lined outdoor pathways, while panoramic Indian Ocean views are offered from the upper living room, 20 metres private infinity pool, primary bedroom and bathroom and expansive poolside terrace. In addition, the suite features an open plan lounge and study, a fully serviced outdoor dining and lounge pavilion as well as a private gym fully fitted with Technogym equipment, all just steps away from the beach.

Inheriting from a previous design narrative built around an affluent Creole French lady, the interior renovation of the three-bedroom royal suite takes on the design direction of introducing an updated touch while still paying homage to the heritage.

The three-bedroom royal suite was designed by ECO-ID, a Singapore-based architecture and interior design firm that was also responsible for the architecture and interior design of the resort's sister property, Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island. “We wanted to elevate our suite experiences and ensure that nature and spaciousness were at the core of this renovation. Our Resort is fortunate to be situated on one of the best beaches on the island and this expansion allows for beachside living ideal for big groups and families with panoramic views of Petite Anse boast from all areas,” says Renan Astolpho, general manager.

Guests of this suite will feel their connection to nature down to the new furniture, which features natural materials and warm colours, with accents of red, that blend with the surroundings. Set among grand granite rocks, the suite’s newly added lounging areas inspire friends and families to exchange conversation and bond, while the easy beach access and private sun beds provide a sense of ultimate luxury.

Accommodating up to six adults and three children, rates for the three-bedroom royal suite start from EUR 14,000 per night. For bookings or inquiries, email reservations.sey@fourseasons.com or call + 248 439 3000.

Four Seasons Resort Seychelles invites families and friends to connect in nature with the launch of its newly renovated three bedroom Presidential suite

With an additional interconnected bedroom, expansive garden and outdoor dining and living pavilions, families and friends are brought closer to nature and the beach with their private access. With direct access to the turquoise waters of Petite Anse, the three-bedroom Presidential suite at Four Seasons Resort Seychelles sees an upgrade through new interior furnishings and a spatial expansion that complements the surrounding nature. In addition to a new bedroom, two new pavilions are also added to increase the area for outdoor living. Now available for bookings, the expansive 1,107 sq m suite opens its doors to become the crown jewel of suites in the resort, with a residential-style floor plan and ample space for family fun and bonding. With blue accents throughout, the guiding principle in the selection of the furniture and soft furnishings was to introduce organic and contemporary pieces that complement colonial details and create a unique timeless quality. Handcrafted items using natural and rustic materials were introduced for a tropical touch and a contemporary colour palette mixed with printed fabrics exudes an elevated edge.

The split-level suite features three bedrooms and full bathrooms, including three private outdoor showers, an infinity pool and outdoor walkways engulfed in lush greenery. In addition, the suite comprises an open-plan lounge and dining pavilions, a spacious garden and breathtaking sunset views from all angles. Created with families in mind, the primary bedroom sits independently on the left wing while the second king bedroom and queen bedroom, located on the right wing, are interconnecting.

The three-bedroom Presidential suite was designed by ECO-ID, a Singapore-based architecture and interior design firm that was also responsible for the renovation of the three-bedroom royal suite. “Whether guests choose to enjoy an al fresco meal in the lush garden after a day on the beach, slip into the infinity pool to watch the sunset or gather to play games and reflect on the day's adventures, the abundance of space ensures that both seclusion and closeness can be savoured,” says Renan Astolpho, general manager.

Accommodating up to six adults and three children, rates for the the Presidential suite start from EUR 11,000 per night. For bookings or inquiries, email reservations.sey@fourseasons.com or call + 248 439 3000.