Four organisations to benefit at the Fit for Life Awards in Geneva

Published: Thu 15 Sep 2022, 5:53 PM Last updated: Thu 15 Sep 2022, 5:55 PM

The annual Fit for Life Awards will take place in Geneva, Switzerland, on September 22nd 2022, in the presence of the Fit for Life ambassadors, donors and partners.

In its second year, the ceremony will acknowledge the efforts of impactful and innovative non-profit organisations and social enterprises dedicated to promoting lifelong health, fitness and independent mobility. Four organisations, selected among over 500 applicants from 80 countries around the world, will be awarded EUR 100,000 to help scale their projects and raise awareness of the importance of healthy ageing.

The awards provide multi-year support and international visibility to innovative, impactful projects promoting life-long fitness and health in rapidly ageing societies.

Speaking at the announcement of the awards, Jack Lowe, Founder of Fit for Life, said: “We encourage a healthy lifestyle, especially for the older generation where a healthy lifestyle can help keep people mobile and engaged with their communities. We understand that health is more than just physical. It is about mental well-being and ensuring we feel energised and positive in our everyday lives.”

Fit for Life grants targets impactful projects on the ground with a focus on middle age (40+) and old age (65+). The grants are disbursed over three years to facilitate tracking and monitoring of the project’s performance and impact.

Commenting on Fit for Life’s plans to extend the awards beyond Europe, Lowe said: “While we look forward to announcing the winners of the 2022 awards, plans are also underway to develop the awards on a global scale and invite applications from non-profit organisations operating internationally.”

Details of the winning projects and organisations will be available on the Fit for Life website and social media channels.

For more information, https://www.fitforlife.foundation/