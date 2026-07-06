Fortis SmartPOS supports UAE SMEs in digitising payments and daily retail operations

Fortis has introduced its SmartPOS solution to help small and medium-sized businesses in the UAE simplify payment acceptance, sales tracking, and daily retail management through one integrated device.

Unlike other solutions out there in the market that are complex to use and require a complete overhaul of operations, Fortis SmartPOS converts the existing card machine that merchants use into a complete POS solution.

Merchants can use the card machine to take orders, accept card payments, record cash transactions, add customer information and even launch a loyalty programme. All the activity is recorded on a cloud platform that merchants can use to track sales and orders, manage inventory, and build a customer database.

The solution is aimed at helping SMEs take a simple first step toward digitising their operations without the need for complex systems or additional back-office resources.

For many small retail businesses, payment processing is only one part of daily operations. Owners also need to track transactions, reconcile sales, review performance, and prepare reports for accounting. Fortis SmartPOS brings these functions together to reduce manual work and give merchants better visibility over their business activity.

One example is 91 Minis, a Dubai-based perfume retail business founded by Sajjad Muhammad. After starting the brand online and later opening a physical store in Bur Dubai, Sajjad needed a system that could support both payments and daily sales management while he continued to run the business independently.

With Fortis SmartPOS, 91 Minis can process card and cash payments, record transactions automatically, and view sales activity through the dashboard. The system also helps simplify end-of-day reconciliation and reporting, giving the business owner access to key information without switching between multiple tools.

“Small business owners need simple technology that helps them run their operations with more control and less manual work,” said Ahmed Sameh, CMO at Fortis. “Fortis SmartPOS was designed to support merchants by combining payments, reporting, and sales visibility in one solution, allowing them to focus more on serving customers and growing their business.”

As UAE SMEs continue to adopt digital tools, integrated payment solutions are becoming an important part of everyday business operations. Fortis SmartPOS aims to support this shift by offering merchants a practical way to manage payments and sales more efficiently from a single platform.