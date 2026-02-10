Forthing hosts landmark gala, showcases new models and Ramadan offers

Forthing successfully hosted its prestigious Forthing Gala Night, themed “FORTHING AS ONE, ROAD TO THE FUTURE,” at the iconic Rixos The Palm Hotel & Resort in Dubai. The exclusive evening, hosted by Oneroad Automotive Group — Forthing’s exclusive partner in the UAE marked an important milestone in the brand’s growing journey within the regional automotive market.

The gala brought together a distinguished gathering of government officials, representatives from Forthing manufacturer Dongfeng Liuzhou Motors (DFLZM) in China, valued Forthing customers, members of the media, influencers, and guests from diverse nationalities and cultural backgrounds. The event reflected Forthing’s commitment to building strong cross-market relationships while celebrating innovation, collaboration, and customer trust.

A key highlight of the evening was the comprehensive showcase of Forthing’s diverse and future-ready vehicle portfolio, spanning Sedan, SUV, MPV, and Commercial Carrier categories. The lineup demonstrated the brand’s capability to meet a wide range of mobility needs — from personal and family transportation to business and fleet solutions. Forthing’s advanced powertrain offerings were also prominently featured, including electric vehicles (EV), hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV), range-extended electric vehicles (REEV), and conventional fuel-powered models. Among the showcased vehicles were the V9 PHEV and S7 REEV, reinforcing Forthing’s position as one of the best-valued green vehicle brands in the UAE, offering a balanced combination of innovation, efficiency, performance, and affordability.

Through a thoughtfully curated programme featuring brand presentations, strategic insights, cultural performances, and interactive sessions, the gala showcased Forthing’s strengths in product quality, service philosophy, and long-term market strategy. The engaging agenda played a key role in strengthening both the emotional and strategic connection between the brand and its growing customer base in the UAE.

The evening commenced with welcome addresses from Bruce Wen, vice general manager of DFLZM overseas, and Elvin, general manager of Oneroad Automotive, representing the manufacturer and local partner respectively. Their remarks emphasised the strength of the partnership, a shared vision, and confidence in Forthing’s long-term growth in the UAE and the wider Middle East region.

Further reinforcing Forthing’s strategic roadmap, Matt Zou, vice regional director of DFLZM Middle East, delivered a comprehensive Forthing Lineup Plan presentation, outlining the brand’s future product strategy, regional expansion plans, and the strong manufacturing foundation of Dongfeng Liuzhou Motors. He highlighted DFLZM’s decades-long automotive heritage, advanced R&D capabilities, and leadership across passenger, commercial, and new-energy vehicle segments, underscoring the manufacturer’s role in supporting Forthing’s global growth. This was followed by a service strategic plan presentation by Liam Tian, COO of Oneroad Automotive, who outlined Oneroad’s commitment to delivering customer-centric, reliable, and high-quality after-sales services across the UAE.

As the exclusive partner of the Forthing brand in the UAE, Oneroad Automotive continues to strengthen its local market presence, driven by confidence in Forthing’s philosophy, product strength, and long-term vision. The partnership remains focused on delivering innovative, dependable, and customer-oriented mobility solutions tailored to the evolving needs of UAE consumers.

As a prominent player in China’s automotive industry, Dongfeng Liuzhou Motors continues to follow a long-term development strategy centred on technological innovation and user value. Within this framework, the Forthing brand is steadily expanding its global footprint, with the UAE positioned as a key strategic market in its international growth journey.

Concluding the evening on a forward-looking note, Forthing announced the launch of its Ramadan promotional offers, inviting customers to explore attractive benefits across its model range. Customers are encouraged to visit Forthing showrooms in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, or explore further details through the brand’s official website.