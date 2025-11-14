Forsan Central Mall introduces Faris — The happy new face of Forsan Wonderland

Forsan Central Mall has announced the launch of Forsan Wonderland, a family-focused activation taking place until December 7, 2025. The event marks the debut of Faris, Forsan Central Mall’s first official character, designed to engage children and bring fresh energy to the upcoming season.

One of the most joyful parts of Forsan Wonderland is the presence of Faris, a positive, active, and lovable character who brings energy to the entire experience. Families can enjoy a range of activities, including skill games, a mirror maze, and hands-on crafts in the Creative Corner. The experience concludes with the Faris Grand Meet, where children can take photos and create special memories with him. All zones are supported by trained staff to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for every guest.

"We are excited to welcome families into Forsan Wonderland and introduce Faris as part of our ongoing commitment to community engagement," said Biju George, general manager of Line Investments. “This activation reflects our goal of transforming our spaces into destinations that offer meaningful experiences alongside retail.”

Faris is here to stay. He will return for future seasons with new stories, refreshed activities, and more ways to engage the community. With each appearance, his world will continue to grow and give families a familiar and uplifting reason to return.

"This initiative reflects a long-term approach to building brand affinity and visitor loyalty through experience-led programming," said Binas Basheer, general manager of Forsan Central Mall. "By introducing Faris, we are investing in a character that families can recognise, return to, and grow with. It helps us establish continuity in how we connect with our community.”

Forsan Wonderland is open daily until December 7. All activities take place in the mall’s central atrium. Guests are invited to join with a minimum spend of Dh50 on the same day at any store or dining outlet.