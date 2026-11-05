Former UAE student receives The Diana Award for expanding access to books and education in Africa

Bhakti Mundra, a former student of Dubai International Academy and currently pursuing her education at Rice University in Texas, has been honoured with The Diana Award 2026 for her outstanding contribution to social action through her efforts to expand access to books and educational resources for underprivileged children across African communities.

Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, The Diana Award recognises young people for their exceptional social action and humanitarian work. Bhakti was recognised during the 2026 Virtual Diana Award Ceremony held on 4 November, joining a global cohort of young changemakers making a meaningful difference in their communities.

Bhakti's journey began in 2022 when she founded the Book Donation Drive, an initiative aimed at connecting surplus books with children and communities with limited access to educational resources. Since its inception, the initiative has collected more than 55,000 books, mobilised over 250 volunteers across the UAE, and supported communities in Kenya, Senegal and Zambia.

Beyond improving access to reading materials, the initiative has also contributed to environmental sustainability by recycling more than 1,100 kilograms of paper, demonstrating how education-focused social action can create a wider positive impact.

By encouraging students, families and communities to contribute books and volunteer their time, Bhakti has transformed an individual initiative into a collective movement. The project provides young volunteers with an opportunity to participate in meaningful community service while helping bridge gaps in educational access.

"Receiving The Diana Award is an incredible honour, and I share this recognition with every volunteer, donor and community partner who has supported this journey. The initiative has shown me how much we can achieve when people come together around a shared purpose. I hope our work encourages more young people to start with what they have and contribute towards making education more accessible to everyone," Bhakti said.

A graduate of Dubai International Academy, Bhakti is currently continuing her education at Rice University in Texas. Her commitment to creating opportunities for young people also extends to Researchory, a platform she founded to help students share and publish their research.

The Diana Award marks an important milestone in Bhakti's journey as a young changemaker, recognising her sustained commitment to education, community service and creating opportunities for underprivileged children. Her work demonstrates how youth-led initiatives can bring communities together and create meaningful, lasting change.

Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, The Diana Award recognises young people for their social action and humanitarian work. It celebrates the belief that young people have the power to change the world and encourages them to create positive change within their communities and beyond.