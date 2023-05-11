Forging the tech-driven future
CE-Ventures to host Supply Chain Tech Summit in Dubai
CE-Ventures, the corporate venture capital platform of Crescent Enterprises, a leading global, diversified business headquartered in the UAE, has announced it will host a Supply Chain Tech Summit under the theme 'Forging the Tech-Driven Future' in Grosvenor House, Dubai, on Wednesday, 24th May 2023. The event will convene investors, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders to explore the opportunities and challenges presented by modern developments in supply chain technology and discuss the role of private capital in fuelling innovation and growth.
The summit will feature insightful panel discussions from industry experts focused on cutting-edge supply chain technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), and robotics and how these technologies can be leveraged to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction. Regional and global investment experts, including SWFs, institutional investors, VCs, and family offices, will convene to discuss investment strategies and opportunities in the sector.
Speaking ahead of the event, Tushar Singhvi, deputy CEO and head of investments at Crescent Enterprises, said: "We are delighted to announce our forthcoming Supply Chain Tech Summit in Dubai. Technology is not just transforming the supply chain, it's revolutionising it. From robotics to AI, the power of these technologies to streamline operations, reduce costs and increase transparency cannot be overstated. And with the rapid rise of investments in the space, we are at the cusp of a supply chain transformation that will redefine how goods are transported, stored, and delivered. During the summit, we look forward to examining the strategies and best practices used by startups and established companies to lead to transformative change industry-wide."
Supply chains are rapidly evolving, with research showing that the expected global market size of AI in supply chains will be worth $14.3 billion, by 2028 at 20.17 per cent CAGR and the fact that 75 per cent of large organisations will have implemented some form of intralogistics smart robots in their warehouse operations by 2026.
The Supply Chain Tech Summit will foster a collaborative environment for startups, investors, and industry leaders to exchange ideas and explore breakthrough technology solutions and investment opportunities.