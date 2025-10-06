Forex Expo Dubai announces Guinness World Records™ attempt for largest attendance in forex event

Forex Expo Dubai, the Middle East’s largest gathering for traders, investors, and financial technology leaders, has announced an official Guinness World RecordsTM attempt for the “Largest Attendance in a Forex Event.”

For the first time in the history of the global forex industry, an expo of this scale will not only bring together professionals from across the world but will also make history by attempting to set a Guinness World RecordsTM. This milestone reflects the remarkable growth of the forex sector and Dubai’s role as a global hub for finance, innovation, and community building.

Forex Expo Dubai has consistently been a leading platform for learning, networking, and collaboration. With participants traveling from every corner of the globe, this year’s edition marks an unprecedented ambition: to achieve official Guinness World RecordsTM attempt recognition for the largest attendance ever registered in a forex event.

The attempt emphasises the Expo’s unique position as the pioneer in elevating financial events to global milestones, ensuring that every attendee is not just part of a conference, but part of history.

This year’s Forex Expo Dubai will offer a line-up of unique experiences, reinforcing its place as the premier trading event:

BIG Stage Awards — celebrating excellence and innovation across the forex industry.

Premium conference hall — exclusive keynotes, high-level discussions, and visionary insights from industry leaders.

Insightful seminar hall — interactive sessions tailored for traders of all levels.

Guinness World Records TM attempt — witness the official attempt and be counted as part of this historic moment.

Win a SUV car — exciting giveaways, including a brand-new SUV.

Meet the Wall Street bull — a symbolic photo opportunity connecting Dubai to the global financial world.

Forex expo party vibes — evening entertainment and networking in an unforgettable atmosphere.

GCC majlis and more — a dedicated cultural space for regional networking and hospitality.

“Forex Expo Dubai has always been about more than just trading. It’s about bringing together a global community, creating opportunities, and shaping the future of financial markets. With this Guinness World RecordsTM attempt, we aim to showcase the true scale, strength, and passion of the forex industry. Every attendee will not only gain insights and connections but will also contribute to making history,” said Niyaz Mohamed, commercial director, HQMENA.

The Guinness World RecordsTM attempt signifies a defining moment for the forex industry — transforming a global expo into a historical achievement. It is a celebration of the traders, brokers, fintech innovators, and institutions who continue to drive the industry forward.

This initiative further positions Dubai as a world-class destination for finance and innovation, setting benchmarks not only for attendance but also for the scale and impact of future financial events.

Forex Expo Dubai invites traders, investors, fintech professionals, and institutions worldwide to register, attend, and take part in setting a world record. This is your chance to trade, network, celebrate — and make history together.