Forex Expo Dubai 2025 conference to feature 150+ global FX and fintech leaders

Dubai is set to host the region’s largest forex and fintech gathering as Forex Expo Dubai 2025 takes place at the Dubai World Trade Centre on 6–7 October. The two-day event will run alongside the exhibition and bring together industry leaders to discuss regulation, trader education, artificial intelligence, risk management, and fintech innovation.

With market volatility, shifting regulations and rapid technological change shaping the global trading landscape, the conference will convene senior figures from forex, brokerage, fintech and trading education. The programme includes keynote addresses, panel discussions, fireside chats and seminars covering global market shifts, technological advances, and strategies influencing the future of trading.

More than 150 international and local speakers are confirmed to take the stage at Forex Expo Dubai 2025, ensuring a dynamic exchange of knowledge. The line-up spans market analysts, fintech innovators, regulatory specialists, and trading educators, who will address the most pressing challenges and emerging opportunities shaping global financial markets. Their insights will equip participants with practical strategies and a deeper understanding of the evolving forex and fintech landscape.

“In today’s dynamic FX environment, where multiple market narratives are shaping trading flows, the Forex Expo Dubai provides an invaluable platform for industry leaders to converge. This event represents the perfect intersection of global fintech innovation and regional market opportunities. I’m excited to connect with industry colleagues, engage with thought-provoking presentations, and share insights during my keynote address,” said Aaron Hill, chief market analyst, FP Markets.



Some of the highlighted speakers during the event include:

Aaron Hill, chief market analyst at FP Markets, recognised for his in-depth market reports and technical analysis, he will share insights into current price action and market structure.

Abdallah Al Balushi, market analyst and mentor at XM Global, drawing on his experience in stocks and FX, he will discuss trading fundamentals and approaches to building confidence in uncertain markets.

Elias Chkeira, business development manager at XS.com, with more than 18 years of multi-asset trading and leadership, he will highlight strategies for growth and partnerships across FX, CFDs, and global markets.

Aditya Singh, head of product and strategy at INFINOX, will address innovation in product design, institutional versus retail service models, and aligning fintech strategy with trader needs.

Kathy Lien, managing director at BKTraders, a respected voice in macro-fundamental analysis, she will provide perspectives on global economic headwinds, currency trends, and trader psychology.

Additional speakers from global exchanges, trading platforms, fintech firms, regulatory bodies, brokerage operations, and market education will further enrich the programme.

“The Forex Expo Dubai is a key platform that brings together global leaders to exchange ideas and drive innovation in FX and fintech. I believe the future of the industry lies in the integration of FX and crypto, opening new opportunities for traders and investors worldwide," said Abdallah Al Balushi, market analyst and mentor, XM Global.

Forex Expo Dubai 2025 will address the most relevant issues shaping global trading and fintech through a series of thematic pillars:

Market trends and macro-drivers – analysis of global economic conditions, geopolitical risk, regulatory headwinds and tailwinds, inflation, and interest rate cycles.

Technology, innovation and infrastructure – panels on fintech product innovation, algorithmic and AI-driven trading, fraud prevention, trading platforms, liquidity solutions, and execution challenges.

Risk management, compliance and regulation – strategies for navigating regulatory frameworks in the Middle East and globally, operational risk management, trader protection, and adapting to evolving regulations.

Trader education and psychology – skill-building in price action analysis, technical tools, behavioral discipline, and managing stress, as well as bridging gaps between novice and experienced traders.

Brokerage, business development and growth – approaches to scaling operations, expanding into new markets, client acquisition, partnerships, affiliate/introducing broker models, and optimising back-office functions.

In a period of heightened volatility, evolving regulations, and rapid technological change, Forex Expo Dubai 2025 provides a timely forum for the exchange of ideas, tools, and strategies with real-world impact. The event is expected to attract retail traders seeking clarity, brokers aiming to scale, and fintech innovators developing the next generation of platforms.

Registered attendees will also be eligible to participate in the official raffle draw, with prizes including a brand new Jetour X70 FL SUV and multiple cash rewards. The draw will take place on October 7 at 5pm in the Main Conference Hall, adding an engaging and rewarding element to the two-day experience.



Industry professionals interested in attending Forex Expo Dubai 2025 can still register to be part of the event. Registration is free and available online.

For more information, visit: https://shorturl.at/xCdv8.