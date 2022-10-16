Forefront Technologies launches exhibition hall, the warehouse

A hands-on seminar took place October 11, 2022, displaying an exclusive preview of an exciting new Fujitsu Series scanner that is set to transform the market.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 16 Oct 2022, 5:41 PM

Following on the announcement of Forefront Technologies transformation and upgraded corporate identity; the firm has been working on an exciting Forefront Exhibition Hall right in the centre of their headquarter in Jebel Ali, The Warehouse, for a more hands-on experience of their wide diversity of top tech partners and the products and services they provide.

Market leaders PFU (EMEA) Limited — a Ricoh Company and Forefront Technologies have joined together in a strategic event bringing an entire continuum of solutions covering document digital conversion, understanding, processing and securely communicating to play key roles in customers’ ultimate goals of efficient operations. For almost three decades, Forefront Technologies has been a key partner for PFU in the Middle East, bringing together extensive expertise in document imaging, logistics, sales, pre-sales and after sales support.

“PFU continues to demonstrate their commitment to develop best in class capture technology backed by industry leading innovation to guarantee exceptional image quality. We recently redefined business scanning with the new fi-8000 Series and this day and facility is a great opportunity to see these new models, get a preview of what is coming up and explore the opportunities our product and software ranges and enablement platforms can offer to your staff and customers” said Adrian Cafferkey, regional manager, Middle East and Africa.

Attendees got a hands on experience to understand its features and find out how it can augment sales. There will be on display an array of scanner models in the company’s ranges available to explore; as well as pods covering channel enablement platforms.

“As leaders and experts in the field, it is important for us to make information regarding our products and services easily accessible for our current and prospective clients. We endeavour to provide our client partners with the most accurate, up-to-date information and solutions, while sharing our knowledge and expertise in the field, and this small exclusive event will do exactly this” said Georges Mehchi, managing director of Forefront Technologies.

Forefront Technologies has been setting the standard of Document Imaging Solutions in the Middle East for over two decades. FFT solutions are designed to serve end-to-end DMs necessary functions that are specially configured to serve different verticals such as Government Institutions, Banks, Telecommunications, retail and small to medium businesses with either small or large stream of daily paperwork.