Forbes shares world’s top ME heritage hotels
Forbes published its annual list of ‘World’s Top Heritage Hotels With Owners From The Middle East’ recently, unveiling the best hotels owned by people from the region. For several years now, business owners from the Middle East have been investing in hospitality, especially in Europe.
These business owners are doing their part in preserving the culture and history of these properties, whose value lies in the stories behind them.
Mohammed Al Fayed, who owns the Ritz Paris, one of the world’s most iconic heritage hotels, tops the list, followed by Saudi Arabia’s Prince Alwaleed bin Talal of Kingdom Holdings, who owns The Savoy in London.
Both these 19th-century properties had undergone extensive restoration under their respective owners before reopening to the public.
Prominent Emirati institutions and businessmen also feature on the list, including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, which owns The Lanesborough in London, and Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor of Al Habtoor Group, who owns Hotel Imperia in Vienna, Austria.
The list also features an Indian, Adeeb Ahamed of Twenty14 Holdings, who owns the Great Scotland Yard Hotel in London.
