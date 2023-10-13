Forbes names Joy Alukkas as India’s richest jeweller

Forbes list of India’s 100 Richest 2023 ranks him as 50th richest Indian

Published: Fri 13 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM Last updated: Fri 13 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM

Joy Alukkas Group has announced that the company's chairman, Joy Alukkas, has steadily climbed up the ranks to reach the 50th spot in ‘Forbes List of India’s 100 Richest’ 2023. As the only jeweller from India on this prestigious list, Joy Alukkas displayed an outstanding performance that surpassed even listed peer groups in the industry.

Joy Alukkas' was instrumental in revolutionising Indian jewellery sector. His pioneering and ground-breaking concepts such as multiple store retail, organised retailing operations, and large format stores have transformed the business landscape of the Indian jewellery sector globally, where it had been fragmented and predominantly family run stores.

India's jewellery market size is projected to grow from $76.77 billion in 2023 to cross $100 billion by 2027. According to FY 2022 data, 38 per cent of the Indian jewellery market now falls under the organised sector—a testament to Joy Alukkas' impact—which is projected to rise to 47 per cent by FY 2026.

Besides being a leader in the industry and an innovative game-changer, Joy Alukkas is celebrated for his inherent qualities as a lifelong learner and a contrarian. These traits have contributed significantly to his success—emphasised by endeavours like opening the world's largest outlet in Chennai, offering a Rolls Royce car as giveaway in promotion and entering new markets like UK, US and the Far East.

Joy Alukkas embodies decisiveness in his strategy, without succumbing to analysis paralysis. He had successfully navigated the business through major global events like the 2008 Global Financial Crisis and the 2020 pandemic.

He has improved his ranking from 69th in the previous year to 50th this year in the Forbes India Rich List—mere proof of the exceptional performance of the brand Joyalukkas’ and its consistent growth in turnover and profitability.

Affectionately known as the 'World's Favourite Jeweller', this milestone deserves its celebration. He continues to enrich India's jewellery industry and leaves an indelible mark on the global front.

