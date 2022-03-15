Forbes Monaco and T1 Advertising take the Forbes brand global

By Deborah Blum Published: Tue 15 Mar 2022, 9:54 AM Last updated: Tue 15 Mar 2022, 9:56 AM

As the business media industry continues to evolve, the companies that can drive culture forward win out. As new societal trends change and new technology is invented only a handful of business media companies will be able to keep up.

Recently, Forbes’ international edition announced the launch of Forbes Monaco. This new venture is spearheaded by Luiz Costa, CEO of Vizio Publishing. Beyond just Monaco, Costa reserves the option to launch the Forbes brand in Benelux (Holland, Belgium, and Luxembourg) as well.

Connecting the brand and advertising market to this new initiative is Thomas Herd, CEO of T1 Advertising. T1 Advertising is a full-stack digital marketing agency with one of the most diversified international client portfolios, boasting dozens of clients in Forbes Monaco’s main markets of Monaco, Benelux, and the UAE.

T1 Advertising was founded by Herd nine years ago and quickly found a distinction in the marketplace due to the company’s quantifiable scientific approach to digital marketing. Further, Herd’s discernment of how to position content surrounding entrepreneurs, creators, and brands, quickly catapulted the company to breakthrough success in 2018, which it has sustained to the present day.

Utilising their trusted brand and large market share, Herd and T1 Advertising is positioning the Forbes Brand in Monaco as the largest new business media launch in the past decade.