Football Manager 2025 set to kick off on November 26, ushering in a new era for football management

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 4:00 PM

Sports Interactive and SEGA have officially announced the global launch of Football Manager 2025 (FM25), set for release on November 26. Following a record-breaking year for Football Manager 2024, which attracted over 14 million players worldwide, FM25 promises to redefine the football management gaming experience, marking the most significant technical and visual leap in the series' history.

For the first time, Football Manager will feature an Arabic language option, making the game more accessible to the MENA region. This monumental change comes as part of FM25's adoption of the Unity engine, a transition that ushers in the franchise's most substantial graphical and gameplay overhaul in a generation.

The FM25 interface has been entirely revamped to offer a more intuitive and streamlined experience, ensuring players can navigate the game with ease while still enjoying the rich detail and depth that the series is renowned for. Enhanced graphical fidelity, including volumetric player animations captured from real football matches, promises to bring match days to life like never before.

Among the standout features of Football Manager 2025 is the long-anticipated introduction of Women’s Football. This integration allows players to manage both men’s and women’s teams in one cohesive football universe, amplifying the depth and diversity of the game. Additionally, a new multi-year partnership with the Premier League opens up a wealth of opportunities, providing players with access to exclusive leagues, licences, and immersive football experiences.

Miles Jacobson, Sports Interactive Studio Director, expressed his excitement about the release, stating: "It’s a great honour today to be confirming the forthcoming release of Football Manager 25. As I’ve mentioned in interviews and development updates, the FM25 cycle has been challenging for the entire SI team. FM25 is just the starting point for the studio’s next 20, 30 years. It’s also the point where the world gets to see two of our multi-year projects come to fruition: the switch to the Unity engine and the introduction of Women’s Football. It gives us a real sense of achievement to begin sharing our hard work with you, and we're really looking forward to showing you more of the game in the weeks before the release." To build anticipation, Sports Interactive is rolling out a gameplay roadmap, highlighting new and exciting features, with more details expected in the coming weeks. Fans are encouraged to stay connected via social media for the latest updates. Alongside the PC and Mac versions, Football Manager 2025 Console will also launch on Xbox and PlayStation 5 on November 26, available via Xbox Game Pass. FM25 Touch is set to arrive on Nintendo Switch on December 3. Additionally, Football Manager 2025 Mobile will debut as a Netflix exclusive, retaining its classic feel while introducing key features like Women’s Football and Premier League licences.

With Football Manager 2025, Sports Interactive is taking a bold step into the future, delivering a game that honours the legacy of the series while paving the way for the next chapter in football management.