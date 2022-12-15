Football fever: Catch the World Cup final at Buffalo Wings and Rings

With branches in DIFC and JLT, Buffalo Wings and Rings has got you covered when it comes to the FIFA World Cup. Expect huge screens, multiple HD televisions, casual American cuisine, and a chilled environment to watch every minute of every game. With something for every day of the weekend, promotional highlights include a daily 'Happy Hour' offering buy one get one free beverages from 12 pm to 8 pm, including weekends. The weekend brunch is also not to be missed, offering unlimited food and beverages from 3 pm to 6 pm, from just Dh119 per person.

Call 050 247 1226 (DIFC) or 050 961 8122 (JLT) for reservations and more information.