Foodist Istanbul drives new trade opportunities across the Middle East region

Foodist Istanbul International Food & Beverage Products Exhibition is set to bring the global food industry together with a strong Middle East focus at the Tüyap Fair and Congress Center from September 1-4, 2026, positioning the event as a key commercial bridge between Türkiye and Middle East markets.

Organised by Tüyap Fairs and Exhibitions Organization Inc. in collaboration with ALZ Fair, Foodist Istanbul will gather global buyers, manufacturers, exporters and industry leaders under one roof. It is designed to showcase Türkiye’s food production strength while accelerating trade connections across Europe, the Middle East, and beyond.

“As international demand for food products continues to expand, Foodist Istanbul is strengthening its role as a key gateway connecting Türkiye’s dynamic food industry with global markets,” said İlhan Ersözlü, general manager at Tüyap Fairs Production Inc.

“With strong institutional backing, extensive international buyer participation, and a clear ambition to rank among the world’s leading food exhibitions, the event is rapidly evolving into a strategic platform for global trade and collaboration.” Foodist Istanbul holds a unique position as the only fair supported by sectoral organisations. Backed by the Turkish Exporters Assembly, Cereals, Pulses, Oil Seeds and Products Sector Board, all Exporters’ Associations, the Federation of Food and Drink Industry Associations of Turkey, and the Association of Out-of-Home Consumption Suppliers, it aims to accelerate the global visibility of Turkish food brands.

Through the partnership between Tüyap and ALZ Fair, the exhibition combines international expertise with strong domestic industry networks. This collaboration supports the fair’s strategic ambition to become one of the world’s top three food exhibitions, positioning Istanbul as a key meeting point for global food trade.

Foodist Istanbul 2026 is expected to attract over 70,000 professional visitors from over 150 countries, reinforcing the exhibition’s growing international profile. It will also host VIP buyer delegations from 20 focus countries, creating targeted opportunities for exporters seeking to establish partnerships in new markets, including the Middle East.

“Foodist Istanbul is rapidly becoming one of the most important meeting points for the global food industry,” Ersözlü added. “It offers exporters a powerful platform to expand their international networks.”

The exhibition will attract a highly qualified professional audience, enabling exhibitors to engage directly with decision-makers responsible for procurement and distribution.

By bringing together the full food value chain, Foodist Istanbul facilitates new commercial agreements, product launches, and long-term collaborations. It also provides a platform to explore emerging trends and evolving market demands.

Strategically timed at the beginning of the autumn trade season, the exhibition offers a distinct advantage for exporters. Orders secured during the event enable production planning for October and November, with shipments prepared in December for early-year delivery.