Food Ka Mood Restaurant celebrates Ram temple opening with a feast of savings

Published: Mon 22 Jan 2024, 3:37 PM

Food Ka Mood, the renowned Indian restaurant nestled in the heart of Karama, Dubai, is set to mark the auspicious occasion of the Ram temple opening with a grand gesture – a flat 50 per cent discount for all dine-in customers on January 22.

In honour of this historic event, Food Ka Mood invites residents and visitors alike to join them in savouring the rich flavours of Indian cuisine at half the price. Known for its authentic dishes and warm ambiance, the restaurant aims to bring the community together in celebration.

"This is our way of expressing joy and spreading positivity during this significant moment in history. We want to share the happiness with our valued patrons and create lasting memories," said a spokesperson.

The restaurant's co-owners, Jignesh and Biren, expressed their excitement about the event. Jignesh remarked, "We are thrilled to be part of this joyous occasion and extend our heartfelt wishes to everyone. Food Ka Mood has always been a place where community matters, and this discount is our way of giving back."

Biren added: "The Ram temple opening is a moment of unity and celebration. We invite everyone to come together, enjoy the vibrant flavours of our cuisine, and create wonderful memories with family and friends."

Don't miss the chance to indulge in a culinary journey that captures the essence of Indian culture. Food Ka Mood Restaurant extends a warm invitation to everyone to join in the festivities and enjoy a delightful dining experience.