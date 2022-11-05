FOI Events celebrates the festival of lights with ‘unity in diversity’

(Third from left) Dr Aman Puri, consul-general of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates with Anil Vartak; S Venkatesh and Deepak Odhrani inaugurating the event.

This year, the itinerary included a rangoli competition where more than 70 teams participated. There was a food mela where stalls with food from various states of India were available.

Published: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 10:49 AM Last updated: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 11:13 AM

Following the success of Deepavali Utsav celebrations spread over the last decade, Friends of India (FOI) presented a mega cultural bonanza — Deepavali Utsav held on October 30 at the Etisalat Academy, Al Muhaisana, Dubai.

The central theme for FOI this year was ‘unity in diversity’, with the event being supported by the consulate of India. The theme is in sync with ‘National Unity Day’, which is celebrated in India on October 31 each year. Dr Aman Puri, consul-general of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, was the chief guest for the event and Anil Vartak from India was the guest of honour. Ashok Odhrani, founder of Supertech in the UAE for over 50 years, Deepak Odhrani, MD Supertech and S Venkatesh from FOI Events, along with other dignitaries, inaugurated the event at the Etisalat Academy.

This year, the itinerary included a rangoli competition where more than 70 teams participated. There was a food mela where stalls with food from various states of India were available.

Simultaneously, approximately 4,000 plus audience enjoyed and witnessed beautiful cultural dances from 15 different states of India and Nepal between 5.30 and 7.30 pm. The 29 members of Prerana, an initiative for the development of people with special needs also displayed a fantastic dance performance. The best traditional dance teams and the rangoli competition winners were felicitiated. Young, well-known Indian artists, including Nikhil Mathew, Vaishnav Girish, Anushka Banerjee, Sireesha Bhagavatula, and Nachiket Lele, performed live as part of FOI Events.