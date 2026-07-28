Flyfi launches privacy-first alternative to mainstream travel booking sites, powered by crypto payments

Flyfi, a new Dubai-based, privacy-focused, crypto-first online travel agency, is now available at flyfi.io, giving travellers a way to book more than 300,000 premium hotels worldwide using cryptocurrency, without creating an account or handing over unnecessary personal data.

The launch adds a home-grown name to the UAE's fast-expanding digital-asset economy, where cryptocurrency adoption ranks among the highest in the world and residents increasingly expect to transact — and travel — on their own terms. Where most booking platforms treat privacy as a policy footnote, Flyfi treats it as a product feature: travellers complete a hotel booking end-to-end in their choice of cryptocurrencies, with AI-powered search surfacing the right premium property at the right price, free of the account creation and data collection required by legacy booking sites.

“We built Flyfi because crypto holders deserve a travel platform that works the way they already do — fast, private, and without unnecessary friction,” said Peter Georgiou, CEO of Flyfi. “Booking a hotel shouldn't require handing over your life story or converting your assets three times over.”

Alongside its self-service platform, Flyfi offers a dedicated concierge service for travellers with more particular requirements — group bookings, event travel, extended stays, or heightened privacy needs. A personal Flyfi agent manages the entire arrangement in a white-glove fashion, from first brief to check-out, with discretion and the utmost privacy assured throughout. Through the same service, clients can also request access to private jets, yacht charters, and bespoke experiences ahead of their full integration into the platform.

Flyfi has launched with premium hotels across major destinations in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and Asia — including curated packages for major international events — with flights, car rentals, and activities planned as future additions, all transacted in cryptocurrency.

Flyfi is a privacy-focused, crypto-first online travel agency, enabling travellers to book 300,000+ premium hotels worldwide using cryptocurrency, with no account creation required and minimal personal data collection. Flyfi uses AI to help travellers find the right hotel at the right price, and is built for a young, tech-savvy, adventure-seeking audience that wants the convenience of modern travel booking without sacrificing privacy or payment flexibility.

For more information, visit: flyfi.io.