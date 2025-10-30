flowork expands to Vision Tower, Business Bay this November

flowork, one of the UAE’s fastest-growing flexible workspace brands, will celebrate its first anniversary with a major expansion into Vision Tower in Business Bay this November. The move builds on exceptional demand at its first location in Dubai Hills, which reached full occupancy within six months of launch and continues to operate with a waitlist.



Positioned in one of Dubai’s most prominent commercial towers, flowork Vision Tower offers Grade-A private offices, coworking zones, boardrooms, podcast studios, and dedicated wellness spaces – all designed to enhance focus, flow, and collaboration. With panoramic views of Downtown Dubai and direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road, this location places members directly in the flow of the city’s business energy.



“Our first year exceeded expectations,” said Abir Moussa, flowork CEO and founder. “Dubai Hills proved that professionals are seeking spaces that energise them and make work enjoyable again. Vision Tower allows us to scale that concept while maintaining the same service, design integrity, and attention to detail that our members expect.”

The expansion comes as Dubai’s flexible workspace sector continues to surge, growing by more than 15 per cent annually and supporting over 60 per cent of SMEs. flowork’s model meets this demand through experience-led environments where comfort, practicality, and wellbeing work in harmony.

“We wanted to create a space that not only reflects the pace and professionalism of Business Bay, while also changing how people feel, think, and perform,” Moussa added.



Every element of the Vision Tower workspace has been curated around how people prefer to work today – quiet corners for focus, open lounges for fast collaboration, and materials selected for calm and comfort. Lighting and acoustics are purposefully tuned to reduce stress from morning to evening.



“We don’t chase design trends,” Moussa said. “We think about how people feel when they step through the door. If the space helps you settle in and get straight to work, then we’ve done our job.”



As flowork enters its second year, the company is planning further expansion into high-demand districts across Dubai, alongside hybrid membership options that allow companies to access multiple locations with full flexibility.



“Vision Tower isn’t just about growing bigger,” Moussa said. “It’s about making it easier for people to work where and how they need to.”



With dual locations now anchoring both suburban and central business hubs, flowork continues to strengthen its role in shaping the future of flexible work in Dubai – proving that when workspace supports people, productivity follows naturally.