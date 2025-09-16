  • search in Khaleej Times
Floward publishes its first sustainability report, reinforcing commitment to responsible gifting

Floward’s 2024 Sustainability Report showcases achievements and its long-term ESG strategy built on four pillars: environment, social, governance, and innovation

Published: Tue 16 Sept 2025, 10:33 AM

Floward, the go-to online flowers and gifts delivery destination in MENA and UK, has published its inaugural Sustainability Report for 2024, marking a significant step in the company’s commitment to building a responsible and thoughtful gifting industry across the region.

The Sustainability Report reflects a year of assessment, measurement, and planning. It captures Floward’s achievements throughout 2024, while establishing its long-term ESG strategy and framework, built on four pillars: Environmental Stewardship, Social Responsibility, Governance Excellence, and Innovation for Sustainability.

The report was developed as part of the Sustainability Champions Program led by the Ministry of Economy and Planning in Saudi Arabia. Floward was guided throughout the process by its mentor, Alsulaiman Group, whose support and expertise were invaluable in shaping the company’s sustainability journey. While the quantitative data in this report focuses on Floward’s operations in Saudi Arabia, the qualitative insights reflect the company’s broader activities across the region.

Floward’s chairman and CEO, Abdulaziz B Al Loughani, said: "Sustainability is no longer a side initiative for us, it’s part of who we are. Our 2024 report reflects the groundwork we laid through assessments and strategy, and 2025 is the year we’ve begun putting those measures into action. We are already starting to see the results, and this motivates us to push even further. Gifting has always been about thoughtfulness, and we want every gift from Floward to also carry the values of responsibility, ethics, and care for people and the planet."

In 2024, Floward recycled and composted 20% of its total waste, contributing to sustainable agriculture and environmental conservation. The company also invested SAR 2.8 million in community initiatives in Saudi Arabia alone, supporting education, culture, and health programs. In addition to having 94% of its suppliers based in KSA, which reinforces its role in supporting domestic economies. Alongside these efforts, the company piloted locally sourced seasonal collections and is laying the groundwork for renewable energy projects and electric vehicle integration in the future.

The 2024 Sustainability Report is available at floward.co, detailing Floward’s achievements and ESG initiatives.

Established in 2017, Floward is a full-fledged e-commerce solution that offers prime fresh-cut flowers sourced from the best growers and farmers around the world and arranged locally by a team of florists and designers. Floward also offers cakes, chocolate and perfumes curated by the region’s most exciting designers bundled with its flower arrangements and manages last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience.

For more information, visit: www.floward.com     