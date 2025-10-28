Floward partners with Al Jalila Foundation to support breast cancer awareness in the UAE

Floward, the go-to online flowers and gifts delivery destination in MENA and UK, has launched its annual Pink October campaign in the UAE in partnership with Al Jalila Foundation, reaffirming its commitment to supporting breast cancer awareness and empowering local communities.

As part of this year’s initiative, 10 per cent of sales from Floward’s exclusive Pink October collection will be donated to Al Jalila Foundation to support their ongoing efforts in research, awareness, and patient care.

Beyond donations, Floward’s UAE team hosted a series of offline community activations aimed at spreading hope and awareness throughout the month.

The campaign kicked off with the Pinktober Ribbon Finale Event, where more than 100 members of the community gathered for a workshop to handcraft pink ribbons, a symbol of solidarity and support for breast cancer patients. The event tables were beautifully decorated with Floward’s signature floral arrangements, bringing color and warmth to the occasion.

Additionally, Floward organised a flower arranging workshop with the Majlis Al Amal community, bringing together 30 cancer patients and survivors to create breast cancer–inspired floral headpieces. The session celebrated creativity, healing, and the power of togetherness through flowers.

Floward also held internal employee awareness seminars led by medical professionals, focusing on education, early detection, and emotional support, reinforcing the company’s belief that awareness begins within.

Through this year’s Pink October campaign, Floward continues to transform thoughtfulness into impact, standing by patients, survivors, and organizations leading the fight against breast cancer.

Established in 2017, Floward is a full-fledged e-commerce solution that offers prime fresh-cut flowers sourced from the best growers and farmers around the world and arranged locally by a team of florists and designers. Floward also offers cakes, chocolate and perfumes curated by the region’s most exciting designers bundled with its flower arrangements and manages last-mile same-day delivery to ensure the best customer experience.

For more information, visit: www.floward.com.